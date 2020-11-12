2021 Jeep® Wrangler 4xe named Green SUV of the Year™ by Green Car Journal

The innovative 2021 Jeep® Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid has been named Green SUV of the Year™ by leading industry publication Green Car Journal. The announcement was made this week at the Virtual Greenbuild Conference and Expo.



The Wrangler 4xe delivers up to 25 miles of nearly silent, zero-emission, electric-only propulsion, making it commuter friendly as an all-electric daily driver without range anxiety. It is also the most capable and eco-friendly Jeep vehicle off-road – combined with the open-air freedom that only Jeep Wrangler offers. 4xe is Jeep's global name for its plug-in hybrid electric vehicle technology.



"The Wrangler 4xe delivers an exciting and environmentally positive way for Jeep fans to enjoy their on- and off-road experiences," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "Its powerful plug-in hybrid powerplant brings welcome performance, while enabling up to 25 miles of trail or street driving exclusively on quiet, zero-emission battery power."



The Wrangler 4xe's hybrid powertrain combines a high-tech, 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with two electric motors, a high-voltage battery pack and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. Torque from the electric motors in the Wrangler 4xe arrives instantly on demand from the driver. The powertrain also delivers fuel-saving, seamless, start-stop operation of the engine.



The most advanced powertrain ever developed for a Jeep Wrangler maximizes efficiency with an estimated 50 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe). With 375 horsepower and a 0-60 MPH time of just 6.0 seconds, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe delivers performance, benchmark off-road capability and an electric vehicle lifestyle.



The Jeep Wrangler 4xe driver can tailor the hybrid powertrain to best suit each trip with the E Selec mode buttons on the instrument panel. Hybrid, the default mode, blends power from the engine and electric motors. Electric prioritizes EV operation until the battery reaches its minimum charge, while eSave prioritizes propulsion from the engine, saving the battery charge for later use.



Like all Jeep Wranglers, the Wrangler 4xe is Trail Rated with solid front and rear axles, full-time 4x4 two-speed transfer case, fully articulating suspension and 30 inches of water fording capability. All Wrangler 4xe power modes are available when the drivetrain is shifted to 4Lo. The seamless integration of electric power into the 4x4 drivetrain elevates the Wrangler 4xe to new levels of off-road performance.



The Jeep Wrangler 4xe will be sold globally and assembled at FCA's Toledo Assembly Complex in Toledo, Ohio.



Jeep Brand

Built on nearly 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.



The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.



Follow Jeep and FCA news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

SOURCE FCA

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

