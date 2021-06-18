2021: John Rovani to Publish Ace Your Exit, A Step-by-Step Guide to Selling Your Business

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John Rovani, founder and managing partner of Ponterra Business Advisors (Ponterra), a cross-border-focused B2B software, data, and services industry middle market investment bank, will publish a book to guide business owners through the exit process.

"Selling your business is very different and much more complex than selling a business' product or a service," said John. "The purpose of Ace Your Exit is to help small to midsized business owners understand and master the complexities of selling a business."

Ace Your Exit, A Step-by-Step Guide to Selling Your Business

"The book will incorporate stories and insights from past clients, a transaction attorney, and a CPA accountant, in order to paint a full picture of the exit process from various perspectives," said John.

The Ace Your Exit book is expected to be published and distributed by Simon and Schuster later this year.

