2021 Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards Announces Winners

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The results of the fifth annual Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards were announced on November 18th, 2021. The competition was held October 11-13 at the Ahern Hotel & Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 2021 Best of Show winner was the Balmorhea Twice Barreled Bourbon Whiskey from Garrison Brothers of Hye, Texas. Additionally, Balmorhea was voted Best American Whiskey and Best in Show Brown Spirit. Best of class winners included Dewars the Signature, for Best Scotch, Kavalan Classic Single Whisky for Best World Whisky, Mezcales de Leyenda Durango for Best Agave Spirit and Best in Show White Spirit, and Slainte' for Best Irish Whiskey.



Judges at the competition included spirits professionals, expert mixologists, journalists, distributor representatives and distillers from across the country.

According to founder and executive director Eddie Rivkin, even the ongoing global pandemic wasn't enough to decrease the number of entries or dissuade the expert judges: "For the second year in a row we were able to complete our judging in person, with plenty of distancing and masking requirements." Rivkin said the judges were able to discuss and analyze entries from around the world in a controlled and safe environment.

"We don't want any of these results to stay in Vegas," quipped Rivkin.

The competition will publicize winning producers globally via press releases, direct contact with publications, and blogs around the world, accompanied by a social media campaign. Select winners will also be offered immediate distribution in the Las Vegas Market.

The complete list of winners can be found here: www.VegasSpiritAwards.com/awards.

The Sixth Annual 2022 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards are scheduled for July 2022 in Las Vegas. For more information on entering the competition or for questions about results, visit www.VegasSpiritAwards.com.

Contact:

Eddie Rivkin, executive director

702.613.5351

SOURCE Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards

Related Links

http://www.VegasSpiritAwards.com

