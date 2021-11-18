2021 Las Vegas Global Wine Awards Announces Winners

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of the fourth annual Las Vegas Global Wine Awards were announced on November 18th, 2021. The competition was held October 11-13 at the Ahern Hotel & Convention Center in Las Vegas.

For the second time in four years, the 2021 Best in Show award went to Oak Farm Vineyards of Lodi, California for their 2020 Mokelumne River Fiano, Estate Grown, with a score of 95 Points.



The Chairman's Award for Highest Score of the Competition went to Öömrang Winery of Stanwood, Washington for their 2020 Estate Grown Puget Sound Siegerrebe, with a score of 99 points, the highest score of any wine ever entered in the Las Vegas Global Wine Awards. Other top scoring wines included Best of Class for Washington's 2020 Roaming Dog Columbia Valley Rosé, Best Sparkling for Herzog Special Reserve Russian River Valley 96 Points, Best Cabernet Sauvignon and Best in Show Red for Rodney Strong Vineyards Alexander Valley Estate Vineyards 93 Points, and a tie for Best Sweet Wine between Lilly Pilly Riverina Barrel Aged, 98 Points, and Lilly Pilly Estate Grown, Produced & Bottled, Noble Harvest, 96 Points.

Judges at the competition included wine buyers and educators, sommeliers, wine journalists, and distributor representatives from across the country.

According to founder and executive director Eddie Rivkin, even the ongoing global pandemic wasn't enough to decrease the number of entries or dissuade the expert judges: "For the second year in a row we were able to complete our judging in person, with plenty of distancing and masking requirements." Rivkin said the judges were able to discuss and analyze entries from around the world in a controlled and safe environment.

"We don't want any of these results to stay in Vegas," quipped Rivkin.

The competition will publicize winning producers globally via press releases, direct contact with publications, and blogs around the world, accompanied by a social media campaign. Select winners will also be offered immediate distribution in the Las Vegas Market.

