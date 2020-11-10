2021 Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. K-9 Calendar "Unleashed"

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the challenging year of 2020 winding down, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation is already helping you prepare for the "dog days" of the new year by publishing the paw-some 2021 LVMPD K-9 Calendar . The twelve-month calendar features beautifully photographed images of our unique city's favorite furry four-legged heroes as they enjoy some of the most iconic "Only in Vegas" moments.

(PRNewsfoto/(LVMPD) Foundation) (PRNewsfoto/(LVMPD) Foundation)

Calendars are now available for purchase on the LVMPD Foundation website for $25 each. Proceeds from the 2021 LVMPD K-9 Calendar will benefit the LVMPD Foundation to help support hundreds of programs and initiatives that help keep our community safer, including the LVMPD K-9 Section active and retired officer dogs. Stay up-to-date with the Foundation's events, programs and initiatives by visiting lvmpdfoundation.org or following us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation

Established in 1999 to advance collaboration between our police officers and the communities they serve, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is dedicated to public safety initiatives that prevent crime, save lives, and make Southern Nevada a safer place to live, work, and visit. Donations are directed to initiatives including fundraising for the construction of the Reality Based Training Center in Southern Nevada, updated equipment and technology for the Department, advanced officer training, support for the families of fallen officers, higher education scholarships for children of officers, and Every 15 Minutes, a program which aims to reduce traffic fatalities by educating new teen drives on the safest ways to travel the roads. To donate or for more information visit lvmpdfoundation.org. Federal Tax ID Number 88-0429730.

Media Contact:

Sharry Quillin

Quillin Public Relations

[email protected]

702-807-4356

SOURCE (LVMPD) Foundation

Related Links

https://lvmpdfoundation.org/

