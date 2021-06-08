2021 Lawdragon 500 Recognizes 3 Davis Levin Livingston Lawyers

HONOLULU, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Mark Davis, Michael Livingston, and Loretta Sheehan of Davis Levin Livingston, a Hawaii firm, have been selected for inclusion in 2021 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers for another consecutive year!

Each year, Lawdragon publishes the 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers register to showcase the "warriors who fight the good fight for consumers who have been injured or had family killed through accidents, medical malpractice, faulty products or toxic exposure."

A board of acclaimed attorneys is tasked with nominating, researching, and reviewing the candidates for Lawdragon 500. This adds the depth of peer regard to the legal media company's register. As a result, inclusion in Lawdragon 500 is among the legal profession's highest distinctions; to be recognized in this register is, essentially, to be recognized among the nation's top legal professionals.

Attorneys Davis, Livingston, and Sheehan were further honored for their contributions in creating today's legal landscape.

"This year seemed a fitting time as well to honor an amazing and historic class of plaintiff lawyers who truly created the world of personal injury and plaintiff consumer lawyering as we know it today," Lawdragon wrote.

At Davis Levin Livingston, Attorney Davis, Livingston, and Sheehan have been instrumental in recovering millions of dollars for the Hawaii firm's clients. They continue to provide premier, personalized counsel and representation to injured clients in complex cases. It is evident that their top priority is the well-being of their clients, as well as that of the community as a whole.

Located in downtown Honolulu, Davis Levin Livingston represents injured individuals in a range of personal injury cases, including medical negligence, auto accidents, health care fraud, consumer rights violations, and class action lawsuits. It accepts cases on a contingency fee basis. Visit davislevin.com to find out more about its legal services in Hawaii and throughout the United States. To learn more about Lawdragon, visit lawdragon.com.

