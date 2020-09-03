2021 Lexus RC and RC Black Line Special Edition

Limited-Production Black Line Special Edition with Unique Crafted Touches and Zero Halliburton ® Luggage

Striking style. Dynamic performance. Next-generation technology. The Lexus RC is a refined luxury sports coupe, crafted to stand apart. For 2021, the stunning two-door adds the new RC Black Line Special Edition to its lineup, offering Lexus owners a new way to express their bravura. For added peace of mind and convenience, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert is now standard across the entire RC range.

Since its introduction in 2014, the RC has played a major role in expressing Lexus' commitment to delivering an emotional driving experience. Thanks to its aggressive styling and versatile driving character, the RC has become a highly sought-after coupe by enthusiasts who value performance and world-class craftsmanship.

With its muscular form and aggressive stance, the RC seamlessly balances eye-catching style with impressive technology. In front, a bold fascia and available Premium Triple-Beam LED headlamps announce its arrival. While strong character lines sweep toward its dramatic rear valance and LED taillamps, creating a captivating appearance from every angle.

A total of nine different exterior colors are available for the RC, including a new color, Grecian Water, that truly convey the coupes athletic nature.

Limited in Number, Not Style: 2021 RC Black Line

Lexus' successful Black Line Special Edition treatment is available on RC 300 and RC 350. Based on the F SPORT grade, the 350-unit Black Line models reflect Lexus' core values of omotenashi (Japanese for anticipatory hospitality) and takumi craftsmanship with their unique premium finishes that will surely elicit attention from passengers and passersby alike.

Each Black Line Special Edition arrives with standard Premium Triple-Beam LED headlamps. The headlamps' eye-catching design does more than illuminate the road ahead – it impresses at every turn. Adding to the Black Line specialness are 19-inch F SPORT wheels finished in Black Sputtering Chrome, as well as darkened exhaust tips. Guests can select Ultra White or all-new Cloudburst Gray as exterior colors. Inside, passengers will notice a confluence of surfaces covered in Black Nuluxe accented by silver-colored stitching. Ash Wood trim on the RC's steering wheel and associated cabin pieces is standard on all Black Line Special Editions.

For the 2021 Lexus Black Line Special Edition series, famed luxury brand Zero Halliburton® provides customers with a bespoke set of travel cases made exclusively for Lexus. The special Lexus Black Line Zero Halliburton luggage includes an Edge Lightweight 22-inch Continental Carry-on and a 26-inch Medium Travel Case.

Three Forms of Power

The RC 300 is powered by a highly responsive 2.0-liter, twin-scroll turbocharged and intercooled in-line four-cylinder engine with direct injection. The surge of power in the 241-horsepower. RC 300 doesn't let up thanks to the Lexus engineers who spent years researching, developing, and refining its turbocharger. Generating 258 lb-ft of torque from 1,650 to 4,400 rpm, the engine is paired to a rear-wheel drive system and an eight-speed Sport Direct-Shift automatic transmission, and is easy on fuel consumption, with a 30 miles-per-gallon highway preliminary estimate.

The RC 300 AWD pairs a six-speed automatic transmission with a 260-horsepower 3.5-liter V6. Featuring Variable Valve Timing with intelligence, the engine is designed to provide added torque at lower speeds and greater horsepower at higher speeds. These refinements combine to generate 236 lb-ft of torque from 2,000 to 4,800 rpm.

The RC 350 and RC 350 AWD's 311-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 generates 280 lb-ft of torque at 4,800 rpm and boasts direct and port fuel injection, not to mention, an awe-inspiring sound reminiscent of the LFA supercar. The all-wheel drive RC 350 features a six-speed automatic transmission, while the rear-wheel drive model is equipped with an eight-speed Sport Direct-Shift transmission. And in the rear-wheel drive F SPORT, an available Torsen limited-slip rear differential helps maximize drivers' ability to power out of corners. The RC 350 can accelerate from 0 to 60 in an estimated 5.8 seconds (RWD) and 6.0 seconds (AWD).

Interior Details Further Refine the RC Experience

From meticulous stitching to distinctive wood trims, the RC delivers an ideal combination of performance and luxury.

While every bit a performance cockpit, the interior of the RC envelops the driver and passengers in stunning craftsmanship. The available perforated trim epitomizes evocative style and sophistication, while Linear Espresso and Linear Dark Mocha wood accents offer unparalleled artistry. An analog clock and expressive gauges give the elegant cabin an extra level of refinement. Individual settings for climate control allow the driver and front passenger to adjust their preferred temperatures. And, to help ensure that the cabin stays as fresh as it is beautiful, a smog-sensing system automatically switches into recirculation mode if it senses high levels of pollutants outside.

In all, there are seven exclusive interior color combinations available, including those for the F Sport.

Enhanced Peace of Mind: Standard BSM with RCTA

The once available Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (BSM with RCTA) is now standard across all RC models. To help guests change lanes with confidence, BSM is designed to detect and warn drivers of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes. Additionally, RCTA can help guests when backing out of a parking space by notifying them of vehicles approaching from either side.

BSM with RCTA adds to the RC's impressive list of advanced safety technologies, which includes the standard Lexus Safety System+ (LSS+). Lexus Safety System+ is designed to help pave the way to a world with fewer collisions and better-informed drivers. An integrated suite of advanced active safety equipment, the system is designed to help in certain circumstances, from providing pedestrian alerts to preventing lane drift.

LSS+ includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and Intelligent High Beams.

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its guests. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 242 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

Note to Editors: Lexus product information and images are available online via our news media web site http://LexusNewsroom.com.

