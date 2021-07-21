2021 Liberty Mutual Insurance Workplace Safety Index Helps Companies Better Protect Employees and Control Costs as the Economy Continues to Reopen

"Understanding the top risks in the workplace is the first step in better protecting employees and the bottom line," said Liberty Mutual General Manager, Risk Control Services, Jamie Merendino. "The Liberty Mutual Workplace Safety Index gives companies a critical starting point, letting them partner with insurers, brokers and agents to understand what causes their most serious injuries and what can be done to improve workplace safety."

For over 20 years, Liberty Mutual has developed its annual Workplace Safety Index. The study is based on information from Liberty Mutual, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the National Academy of Social Insurance. Liberty Mutual and BLS injury data are analyzed to determine which events caused employees to miss more than five days of work. The index then ranks those events by total workers compensation costs, which include medical and lost-wage payments. To capture accurate injury cost data, each index is based on data three years prior. Accordingly, the 2021 index reflects 2018 data.

Given the methodology used to create the annual Liberty Mutual Workplace Safety Index, the latest report does not reflect the impact of Covid-19. Liberty Mutual provides a wealth of online content to help companies and brokers understand and minimize the Pandemic's impact on the workplace.

