2021 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival Closes With Star-Studded Women Is Losers Film Premiere

The festival, co-founded by Actor Edward James Olmos in 1997, is a premiere international event dedicated to showcasing the entirety of human experience from the Latino perspective. Presented by the Latino Film Institute, it celebrates the richness of Latino lives through film, television, digital, music and art.

The evening began with a star-studded red carpet, which included the director, cast and special guests surrounded by media and photographers. Stars and guests included Director Lissette Feliciano, Actress Lorenza Izzo (Knock, Knock, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Actor Bryan Craig (General Hospital, American Fighter), Actress Chrissie Fit (Pitch Perfect), Actor Steven Bauer (Scarface), Producer Luis David Ortiz, Special Guest and Actor Jesse Garcia (Flamin' Hot, Collisions) and Associate Producer, Editor-in-Chief at Dig IN Magazine Cindy Maram (Rude Sleeping Beauty, Scooped Podcast).

Following the movie screening, the film's cast and crew, as well as guests, continued celebrating at a festive afterparty, at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. The night included performances by Angelo Pagan y Son Candela and was sponsored by Tecate.

The film, starring Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Lorenza Izzo follows the story of a once-promising catholic schoolgirl who rises above the oppression of poverty and invests in a future for herself setting new precedents for the time. Simu Liu (Kim's Convenience), who will make history this fall as the first Asian American Marvel superhero, with his lead role in Marvel's upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, also stars in the film.

Women is Losers, which had its world premiere at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival within the Narrative Feature Competition, opened with critical acclaim and was one of the most-streamed films out of the top rated North American festival. The movie has gone on to win multiple awards at festivals such as the 2021 Cleveland International Film Festival (American Independents Competition), 2021 Oxford Film Festival (Best Narrative Feature), 2021 Columbus Film + Animation Festival Best Narrative Feature).

LALIFF Closing Night 'Women Is Losers,' Red Carpet Capture Produced by Cindy Maram, Dig IN Magazine/IN Close Entertainment (Clips Package) LALIFF: http://laliff.org

