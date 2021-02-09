2021 Major Donor Generosity Report Released by Westfall Gold

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Major donor development consulting firm, Westfall Gold, announced the public release of the 2021 Major Donor Generosity Report, featuring five data-driven insights to help nonprofit organizations increase major donor support.

Founded in 2002, Westfall Gold is the leading producer of exclusive experiences that grow major donor support. The company has executed over 400 major donor experiences that have raised $1.1 billion from 15,000 families.

Westfall Gold releases the 2021 Major Donor Generosity Report

Every year, Westfall Gold conducts an in-depth analysis of data from its engagement strategy in order to continuously improve results for its clients. For the first time, Westfall Gold is releasing these insights to the nonprofit community in the 2021 Major Donor Generosity Report.

The Major Donor Generosity Report addresses five key issues:

Major donor giving trends in 2020

Effective wealth analytics

Sources of potential major donors

Motivating unrestricted major gifts

Donor experiences that drive generosity

"I am proud of the exceptional quality of the Westfall Gold Major Donor Generosity Report," remarked founder and CEO Bob Westfall. "If nonprofit organizations invest in understanding and applying the principles described in this report, they will be able to unlock the generosity of major donors."

About Westfall Gold

Atlanta-based Westfall Gold is the nation's premier major donor development consultancy—helping clients raise more than $1.1 billion to fuel life transformation worldwide. Founded in 2002, the Westfall Gold team has executed over 400 major donor experiences that have raised $1.1 billion from 15,000 families. Westfall Gold's unique engagement strategy deepens the relationships between a nonprofit organization and its highest capacity donors, resulting in an average raise of $3.5 million and a return on investment over 5:1.

Visit The Vault by Westfall Gold for valuable donor development insights.

Media contact:

Helen Linardakis

[email protected]

919.395.4817

https://www.westfallgold.com

https://www.westfallgold.com/2021report

SOURCE Westfall Gold