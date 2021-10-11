2021 Meritorious Awards for Engineering Innovation

Oct 11, 2021, 13:52 ET
HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Meritorious Awards for Engineering Innovation (MEAs) honors engineering excellence and achievement in the upstream petroleum industry. The MEA program recognizes new products and technologies that demonstrate innovation in concept, design and application. Hart Energy's E&P editors will award certificates to the 2021 MEA winners, and the winning technologies will be showcased in the E&P newsletter in October.
"E&P has consistently honored technical innovation that allows our industry to overcome seemingly impossible challenges," said Len Vermillion, Editorial Director of Hart Energy. "The Meritorious Awards for Engineering Innovation reflect the best of the best in technological advancement."
The expert panel of judges included engineers and scientists from operating and consulting companies worldwide. Each judge was assigned a category that best utilized his or her area of expertise. Judges were excluded from categories in which they or their companies have a business interest.
The 2021 Honorees:
ARTIFICIAL LIFT
- ForeSite Edge, Weatherford
CARBON MANAGEMENT
- EcoCell, Patterson-UTI
DIGITALIZATION
- GumboNet, Data Gumbo
- Advanced Diagnostic and Prognostic Technology (ADaPT), PETRONAS
DRILL BITS
- StrataBlade Concave Diamond Element Bits, Smith Bits, a Schlumberger company
DRILLING FLUIDS/STIMULATION
- NanoTags, EXPEC ARC, Saudi Aramco
DRILLING SYSTEMS
- Welltec Annular Barrier (WAB), Welltec
EXPLORATION/GEOSCIENCE
- Surface-Consistent Full Waveform Inversion (pQC-FWI), Saudi Aramco
- EarthStar 3D ─ Ultra-Deep Resistivity Service for Halliburton Sperry Drilling, Halliburton
FORMATION EVALUATION
- World Slimmest Tractor for Production Logging & Well Intervention of Extended Reach Wells, Saudi Aramco, Western Well Tools
HSE
- Off Road Air Breathing System, Saudi Aramco
- VIGILANCE, Frank's International
- Spontaneous Leak Detection, Siemens Energy
HYDRAULIC FRACTURING/PRESSURE PUMPING
- SPM EdgeX Carbide Seat, SPM Oil & Gas, a Caterpillar company
IOR/EOR/REMEDIATION
- 15K MultiStage Frac System (frac sleeves, RockLock packers, WIV, Alpha Sleeve, and liner top), Baker Hughes
NON-FRACTURING COMPLETIONS
- Sealed Wellbore Pressure Monitoring, Devon Energy Corp. and Well Data Labs Inc.
ONSHORE RIGS
- High-Temperature Variable-Bore Rams, Schlumberger
SUBSEA SYSTEMS
- Residency Buoyancy, Trelleborg Applied Technologies
- TCP Riser, Strohm
WATER MANAGEMENT
- Flow-Sync Water Management Platform, Flow-Sync and Bedrock Automation
About Hart Energy
For more than 40 years, Hart Energy editors and experts have delivered market-leading insights to investors and the financial community, upstream producers and midstream operators, service companies allied to the industry and other energy professionals. The Houston-based company produces the award-winning magazine Oil and Gas Investor; online news and data services; in-depth industry conferences (like the DUG™ series); GIS data sets; mapping solutions; and a range of data intelligence services. For more information, visit hartenergy.com.
Contact: Bill Miller
[email protected]
tel +1.713.260.1067
SOURCE Hart Energy Publishing
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article