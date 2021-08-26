2021 Moen Design Trends Report: How Science and Personality Drives Moen Design

In the second piece of the 2021 Moen Design Trends Report, featuring insights curated by Danielle DeBoe Harper, Moen's senior creative style manager, and Jessica Birchfield, principal industrial designer, trend strategy, we'll examine the trend of personal expression that relates to the overarching lifestyle trend "home holistic wellness," and the ways in which design can be used to create a sense of personal harmony.

Personalized Options

Though it may not seem obvious at first, the ability to personalize a home helps support a wellness lifestyle. When people have the ability to select their ideal finish combination or choose the style of faucet lever they love most, it allows them to express their own unique personal style and gives a sense of control.

"At Moen, we understand that homeowners want to create a space that feels customized to their personal taste," says Birchfield. "That's why we've been adding more and more collections to our portfolio that come standard with ways to put a personal touch on the design, like offering contrasting accent colors or a choice of handles to help a homeowner bring their desired look to life."

This desire for personalization was the inspiration behind products like Moen's new Cia™ bathroom faucet in Matte Black, which comes with an optional brushed gold escutcheon for those who might want a mixed metals look, as well as the Paterson™ pulldown kitchen faucet, which comes with a choice of a traditional lever or spoke-and-wheel handle for a more industrial-inspired aesthetic.

1930s Glamour

The connections between life in the post-influenza-pandemic era of the 1920s and today's life with COVID-19, is popularizing the trend of 1930s vintage glam.

"As we approached the 2020s, our team predicted the up-and-coming revival of Art Deco and Art Noveau influence, which has only been accelerated by the atmosphere of almost post-pandemic life in the 2020s," says DeBoe Harper. "Consumers are ready to express their desire for a hopeful future full of vibrant and saturated materials and finishes, taking inspiration from the elegant details, geometric patterns and mixing of black, white and metallics found in 1930s."

One of the most immediate ways to recreate that old-time glamour within your own space is by pairing classic black and white with a gold finish.

"Pairing elements like round globe sconces and black tile detailing with modern tubs and brushed gold fixtures, such as those in our Colinet™ collection, give an immediate sense of 1920s glamour, while still feeling distinctly contemporary and fresh," adds Birchfield.

Maximalism

While the saying typically goes "less is more," in this trend's case: more is more.

"Maximalism isn't for those who like to play it safe," notes DeBoe Harper. "It's about showcasing your self-confidence and creativity. However traditional the choices are, they're layered in a way that conveys your willingness to push boundaries."

Unlike traditional maximalism, which layers on colors and pattern, today's maximalism is focused on loading on the character with pieces that have a distinct appeal and point of view. Often, this trend is associated with a luxe aesthetic, laying in elements that have a perceived higher value or unique quality to them. Bold tile pattern is a great entry point to this trend.

Playfulness

After the intensity of the past year, the trend of playfulness is becoming more popular. This trend brings out the unexpected through color and pattern coming together to create happy, smile-inducing spaces.

"Design doesn't have to be serious," says Birchfield. "Playing with cheerful, bright colors, geometric shapes and happy accessories can add some levity to your space. Starting out small in a powder room or the kids' bathroom is the perfect way to test out this trend."

To bring playful elements into the home, add a pop of color through a bench, hand towel or soap dispenser. Start with one focal point then mix and layer as you like.

Decorated Kitchen and Bath

When it comes to décor, it's no longer all about the living room and bedroom. Decorative objects and art are making their mark on bathrooms and kitchens. People are using these common areas to truly underscore their personal styles.

"Whether it's a pleated lampshade in the kitchen, or beautiful glass jars to hold cosmetics in the bathroom, homeowners are gravitating towards making these more functional spaces into ones that are also incredibly beautiful, with décor elements that add visual appeal and reflect their own personal aesthetic," says DeBoe Harper.

One of the best parts of the personal expression trend is that it can be executed in any way the homeowner sees fit.

"Whether it's bringing in small pieces from your travels, or adding pillows in your favorite color, there's no wrong or right way to add personal expression to your home," comments DeBoe Harper. "If it makes you feel happy and inspired, then it's the right choice."

