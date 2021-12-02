2021 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market List Released by CEO Connection®

SYOSSET, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Connection®, announced today the 2021 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market.

Launched in 2015 as part of its commitment to promoting gender equality in the Mid-Market, the CEO Connection Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market list recognizes outstanding women in the U.S. based on their ability to influence change, innovation, and standards for excellence in companies with annual sales between $100 million and $3 billion. They are influencers, innovators, and pioneers who are motivated to succeed and challenge others to do the same.

Here are the 2021 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market (in alphabetical order):



Lisa Atherton, CEO/ President of Textron System Corp. Christina Keller, President & CEO of Cascade Engineering, Victoria Bayless, CEO of Luminis Health Shan Lyn Ma, CEO/ Founder of Zola Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool Sports Veronica Edwards, CEO of InGenesis, Inc. Julie C. Parsley, CEO of Pedernales Electric Cooperative Marie Ffolkes, CEO of TriMark USA Nancy Richardson, CEO of San Antonio Shoes Ann Fox, CEO of Nine Energy Service, Inc. Peggy Simmons, CEO of Public Service Company of Ok Jennifer F. Francis, CEO of Diversified Healthcare Trust Claire Spofford, CEO of J. Jill, Inc. Kara Goldin, CEO/Founder of Hint, Inc. Jennifer Tejada, CEO of PagerDuty Susan Guerin, CEO/ President of World Finer Foods, Inc. Barbara Turner, CEO/ President of Ohio National Financial Services Janice Howroyd, CEO of ACT1 Jayshree Ullal, CEO of Arista Networks, Inc. Erin Kane, CEO/ President of Advansix, Inc. Cynthia J. Warner (CJ), President & CEO of Renewable Energy Group Kristin Johnson Karp, CEO of Hotwire Communications Heidi Zak, Co-Founder of Third Love

Amy Zupon, CEO of Vertafore, Inc.

The 2021 honorees include dedicated philanthropists and community leaders. Beyond their success in the boardroom, each of these women has an amazing story to tell.

"We are honored to recognize such a prestigious group of women who have truly made an impact on their company and have given back to their community," says Kenneth Beck, CEO of CEO Connection. "They personify the spirit of the Mid-Market and in the true symbiotic nature of the CEO Connection Community, recognizing these remarkable people also sets an example for future generations of women leaders."

