2021 NALIP Media Summit Coming Virtually this Summer

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22nd edition of the largest annual gathering of Latinx creatives nationwide will be held virtually July 19th - July 21st, 2021. The NALIP Media Summit hopes to boost, connect, and celebrate Latinx industry professionals through sessions, workshops, exclusive screenings, and mentorship opportunities. Last year's virtual NALIP Media Summit successfully hosted over 1,300 attendees from not only across the country, but around the world.

The three-day event will feature Latinx and diverse creative leaders that will be able to connect with attendees via the numerous sessions and workshops available. Last year's speakers included distinguished industry professionals such as Steven Canals, Kate del Castillo, Tanya Saracho, Gloria Calderon Kellett, and Christy Haubegger, who shared their experiences and industry insights with the public. Attendees will also be able to access the noteworthy NALIP Official Selection screening which highlights diverse and Latinx-centric stories and filmmakers. In an effort to make the programming more accessible, all sessions and screenings will include ASL interpreters and/or closed captions.

"NALIP is dedicated to building an ecosystem of support, mentorship and opportunity for Latinx creatives within the entertainment industry that helps close the representation gap in both film and TV," says Karla Pita Loor, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Inclusion & Social Responsibility at Endemol Shine North America and Chair of NALIP's Board of Directors. "The 22nd annual NALIP Media Summit will showcase the tremendous talent that's already established within our community and give those looking to move up, or even break into the industry, a chance to learn from top writers, producers and actors in the field. The three-day Summit is made possible by the generosity of our partners throughout the industry, and we are thrilled that WarnerMedia has once again signed on as the presenting sponsor this year."

The 2021 NALIP Media Summit is presented by WarnerMedia, along with the official media partner Variety and additional support from Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo, STARZ, CAA, The Walt Disney Company, Sony Pictures, Motion Picture Association, Writers Guild of America-West, CPB, Latino Public Broadcasting, Bad Robot, PBS, Nickelodeon, Endemol Shine North America, New Cadence Productions, and more.

"WarnerMedia is thrilled to collaborate with our longtime ally to bring the 2021 edition of the NALIP Media Summit to diverse audiences across the nation and the globe. By giving access to multiple resources and invaluable insight from some of the industry's front runners, we are certain that the careers of filmmakers and creatives attending this event will be positively impacted." Axel Caballero, Head of WarnerMedia's OneFifty & Vice President, Artistic + Cultural Innovations at WarnerMedia stated.

NALIP Media Summit serves as a stepping-stone for emerging creatives in areas such as producing, directing, and writing. Through NALIP's Emerging Content Creators Inclusion Initiative, scholarships are given out to students, recent graduates, and emerging professionals looking to jumpstart their careers. NALIP has always prided itself on being the prime institution advocating for Latinx representation within the industry and, through this event, the organization is able to bring together a community of diverse storytellers and passionate individuals ready to connect and learn with fellow attendees, speakers, and mentors.

"We are proud to continue to discover, inspire, uplift, and nurture creatives through various platforms globally and want to ensure the support of all segments of our community through a robust scholarship program," Benjamin Lopez, Executive Director of NALIP stated, "Together as a collective of sister communities and industry leaders, we will continue to accelerate the pipeline of US-based BIPOC creatives and executives and confirm the undeniable viability of inclusive storytelling."

Passes are available at virtual.nalipmediasummit.com . Sessions will be announced via website virtual.nalipmediasummit.com and social media: Twitter (@nalip_org), Instagram (@nalip_org), and Facebook (Nalip Org).

ABOUT NALIP: The National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) is an established nonprofit organization that addresses the professional needs of Latinx content creators and industry professionals. NALIP stands as the premier Latino media organization, addressing for 20 years the most underrepresented and the largest ethnic minority in the country. NALIP's mission is to discover, promote and inspire Latino content creators and diverse voices across all media platforms. NALIP serves the needs of diverse content creators including producers, performers, writers, directors, and industry professionals through events and programs such as the NALIP Media Summit, Latino Media Market, Latino Media Fest, Diverse Women in Media Forum, and Latino Lens Incubators. The organization has been featured in Variety, Los Angeles Times, The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, TheWrap, among other print and online publications for their commitment to building the pipeline of Latino talent and cultivating the current and future generations of storytellers.

