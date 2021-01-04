2021 News Leaders Association Awards Open for Submission

COLUMBIA, Mo., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The News Leaders Association (NLA) announced today that it is accepting submissions for the 2021 News Leaders Association Awards with a deadline of February 5, 2021. In a year unlike any other, NLA modified its annual awards to reflect the extraordinary journalism produced in 2020, with reorganized categories that consider the remarkable stories and events of the year.

"The News Leaders Association Awards aim to shine a light on the most outstanding journalism from an incredibly challenging year," said NLA board president George Stanley, editor of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Award categories reflect NLA values and emphasize the key events of the past year – reporting about the pandemic, justice and equity, and holding those in power accountable. We will also honor innovation that improved independent journalism, and for the first time, award a News Leader of the Year."

This year's categories include:

Dori J Maynard Justice Award

Batten Medal for Coverage of the Coronavirus Pandemic

Deborah Howell Award for Writing Excellence

Award for Writing Excellence Frank A. Blethen Award for Local Accountability Reporting

Award for Local Accountability Reporting Burl Osborne Editorial and Opinion Award

Punch Sulzberger Innovator of the Year Award

News Leader of the Year Award

With the new award category, "News Leader of the Year," NLA will recognize a leader or team of editors who have displayed strong leadership in matching the extraordinary moment of an unprecedented year through great journalism and vital decision making.

All news websites, news services (including radio, TV stations and magazines) and newspapers are eligible to enter. This year there will not be separate award categories for small and large newsroom divisions.

NLA Executive Director Fran Reilly said, "We urge news organizations of all sizes to enter. Our jury will take into consideration the special circumstances that many news organizations, including smaller ones, had to face to produce excellent journalism in a challenging year."

2021 News Leaders Association Award sponsors include:

Advance Publications, Inc.

The Dallas Morning News

Editors from the former Knight Ridder company

The New York Times

O'Brien Fellowship at Marquette University

The Seattle Times

Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute

View the Awards site to submit entries to the 2021 News Leaders Awards, or visit the NLA website for more information.

About News Leaders Association

News Leaders Association provides a network that empowers news leaders to build diverse, sustainable newsrooms that use fact-based information to inform and engage the communities they reflect and serve. Formerly the ASNE and APME, the newly combined organization fosters the highest standards of trustworthy journalism, advocates for a free and independent press, and nurtures the next generation of news leaders.

