2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games Returns to CBS with Two-Hour Live Broadcast on Sunday, August 1 from Madison, Wis.

BOULDER, Colo., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossFit today announced the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games will return to CBS Sports for a live, two-hour broadcast of the individual finals on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, Aug. 1 from 2-4 p.m. ET. CBS Sports' broadcast coverage will also stream live on Paramount+, with an additional six hours of highlights to be aired on CBS Sports Network throughout the week of competition.

CrossFit LLC

The NOBULL CrossFit Games will celebrate its 15th year of competition when it returns to Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis. for an in-person competition featuring more than 600 of the world's fittest individuals across 27 divisions from Tuesday, July 27 – Sunday, Aug. 1. Every event of the competition leading up to the final stage on Sunday will be streamed on games.crossfit.com and CrossFit's Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch channels.

The CrossFit Games are a grueling multi-day, multi-event competition where elite athletes from around the world compete in the ultimate test of fitness. Athletes train all year to prepare themselves for the unknown and unknowable challenges they will face as the details of each event are kept secret until soon before the event begins.

"The amazing thing about the CrossFit Games is the connection between the world-class athletes performing superhuman feats of fitness and the millions of people setting their own achievable goals in CrossFit boxes around the world," said Dave Castro, CrossFit GM of Sport. "The top Games athletes all started out in a small gym somewhere, and this event allows every aspiring athlete - at every age and every level - to see parts of their own personal journey reflected on the field in Madison."

Competition elements at the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games include :

The top individual qualifiers (40 men and 40 women) from 10 continent-based Semifinals, competing for the Title of Fittest Man and Fittest Woman on Earth.

Eighteen age-based divisions with 20 men (or boys) and 20 women (or girls) in each division, ranging from teenagers to Masters athletes, and including a new 65+ Masters division.

The top 38 qualifying teams of two men and two women from the Semifinal events.

The first CrossFit Games awards competition for adaptive athletes, featuring the top five men and top five women in each of three divisions.

A total prize purse of more than $2.5 million dollars , presented by NOBULL, with the top individual man and woman each receiving $310,000 .

CrossFit Games events include a wide array of high-intensity, functional movements which test the realms of endurance, strength, bodyweight capacity, skill, mixed capacity, and power. Athletes might be required to perform snatches, attempt deadlifts, climb ropes, scale obstacles, carry sandbags, swim in open water, run on their hands, or perform nearly any other movement that serves as a measurable test of their fitness, athleticism, and determination.

Tickets for the Games are now available via Ticketmaster , including a six-day Festival + Coliseum package that includes reserved seats in the primary competition venue, campground and RV packages, festival-only access, and a VIP package with exclusive access to the Madison Club.

International broadcast and streaming partners will be announced prior to the start of the Games. Media organizations interested in becoming an international broadcast partner should contact [email protected].

More information about the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games, including live event streams, coverage, leaderboard, athlete information, and schedule updates, will be available on games.crossfit.com.

About CrossFit

CrossFit® is the world's leading platform for improving health, happiness, and performance. In the 20 years since its founding, CrossFit has grown from a garage gym in Santa Cruz, California into the world's best-known fitness brand. CrossFit is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone, and millions of people have already experienced CrossFit's transformational benefits through workouts in more than 12,000 affiliated gyms across 158 countries. CrossFit also manages the CrossFit Games season, which begins with the annual CrossFit Open, in which hundreds of thousands of athletes at every level compete worldwide, and concludes with the CrossFit Games , where top athletes compete for the title of Fittest on Earth®. To learn more, visit www.CrossFit.com .

Media Contact

Andrew Weinstein

202-667-4967

[email protected]

SOURCE CrossFit LLC