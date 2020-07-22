2021 NX Hybrid F SPORT Gets A Touch Of Style With Black Line Flare

For 2021, Lexus is pulling out all the stops for the Black Line Special Edition series. From color keyed over fenders on some to unique interior stitching, each of the five 2021 Black Line special edition models will feature a unique combination of exclusive styling and value for guests looking for something unique to their taste. Based on the feedback from dealers and guests, the Lexus Black Line series offers some of the most requested updates and add-ons in a complete package.

The 2021 NX 300h F SPORT Black Line special edition model can be found in one of three exterior colors, including the all-new Grecian Water, a perfect match for the blue hybrid badging on the front and back of the vehicle. Guests can also choose from Ultra White and Obsidian, typically only available with upgraded pricing, to go with the 18" dark sputter finish wheels and color-keyed over fenders, extending the paint color closer to the wheel wells.

Inside, the blue theme continues with exclusive blue stitching on the soft touch points throughout the vehicle, including the black NuLuxe trim contoured seats, door panels, armrest and center console. Following the eye down, blue stitching continues on the exclusive NX F SPORT Black Line floor and cargo mats.

2021 NX Black Line guests will also be able to utilize the added technology features, such as optional Park Assist and Power Rear Door with Kick Sensor. These are in addition to standard Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 for the NX family, including low-light pedestrian detection and bicyclist detection technology.

For the 2021 Lexus Black Line Special Edition series, Zero Halliburton has customized a two-piece set of two travel cases exclusively for Lexus. The Edge Lightweight Collection for Lexus builds on the excellence Zero Halliburton is known for with several distinctive features, including a chrome logo badge laser etched with Zero Halliburton for Lexus, sumptuous interior lining featuring a Lexus grille motif and a Lexus embossed leather logo badge. The custom Lexus Black Line Zero Halliburton luggage set includes an Edge Lightweight 22" Continental Carry-on and a 26" Medium Travel Case, both in black. Travel cases will be sent to guests at the address of their choice.

The new 2021 Lexus NX 300h F SPORT Black Line special edition is now available. With only 1,000 units to be produced in the next three months, the suggested MSRP is $46,810.

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 242 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

