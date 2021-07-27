2021 Outstanding CSR Of The Year State Winners Announced

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, a group of exceptional insurance professionals are chosen by The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research to compete for the National Outstanding CSR of the Year Award.

To be eligible for this award, candidates must be an insurance customer service representative or have primary responsibility for insurance customer service duties. Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Outstanding CSR of the Year Award, the competition started in 1991 to honor customer service representatives and account managers who have made significant contributions to the insurance and risk management industry as demonstrated by the following individuals.

2021 Outstanding CSR of The Year State Winners

Arizona Ms. Alyssa M. Canez AssuredPartners of Arizona Arkansas Ms. Sylvia C. Murray Newman Ralph Browning Insurance Agency California Ms. Marcella R. Beasley, MA, CIC, CISR, CRIS, MLIS, TRIP, CCIP CIIP, CLP Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. Delaware Ms. Melissa A. Kelley, CISR Williams Insurance Agency Florida Ms. Molly Grande, CISR, ARM Foundation Risk Partners Indiana Ms. Pamela W. Clark, CPCU WalkerHughes Insurance Iowa Ms. Kari Van Es, CISR Prins Insurance, Inc. Kentucky Ms. Jennifer Nickerson, CIC, CISR

Louisiana Ms. Shasta Bertrand AssuredPartners Maine Ms. Cassie Fostun, CISR F.A. Peabody Company Maryland Ms. Laura Kellner, CIC, AAI, ACSR HUB International, Mid Atlantic Massachusetts Ms. Debra Gerraughty, CISR, CRIS, CPIA, PWCAM C&S Insurance Michigan Ms. Brooke Roesnthal J.S. Clark Agency, an AssuredPartners Company Missouri Ms. Megan E. Owens, CISR Elite Ollis/Akers/Arney Nebraska Ms. Stephanie Wegner, CISR SilverStone Group, LLC, a HUB International Company Nevada Ms. Heather Piatt AssuredPartners of Nevada New Mexico Ms. Susan M. Bintz, CIC, CISR Kysar Millennium Leavitt Insurance Agency New York Ms. Sarah Schnepf, ACSR Mackoul Risk Solutions Oregon Ms. Mistina M. Burchett, CIC, CISR, CPSR Oak Tree Insurance Pennsylvania Ms. Maria Radermacher Strickler Insurance South Carolina Ms. Kelly Wenzel Creech Roddey Watson Insurance South Dakota Ms. Nachole Gillis, CISR Elite, CCIP, CLP Marsh & McLennan Agency Texas Ms. Darnella Rodriguez, CIC, CRM, CISR Higginbotham Vermont Ms. Aislyn Allen, CISR Elite, AAI Kinney Insurance Agency Virginia Ms. Nicole Noonan, CISR Welch, Graham & Ogden Insurance Washington Ms. Robyn Catania AssuredPartners Design Professionals Wisconsin Mr. Nicholas Oleniczak, CISR M3 Insurance

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is the nation's premier provider of educational opportunities for insurance and risk management professionals.

