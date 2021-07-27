2021 Outstanding CSR Of The Year State Winners Announced
Jul 27, 2021, 08:42 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, a group of exceptional insurance professionals are chosen by The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research to compete for the National Outstanding CSR of the Year Award.
To be eligible for this award, candidates must be an insurance customer service representative or have primary responsibility for insurance customer service duties. Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Outstanding CSR of the Year Award, the competition started in 1991 to honor customer service representatives and account managers who have made significant contributions to the insurance and risk management industry as demonstrated by the following individuals.
2021 Outstanding CSR of The Year State Winners
|
Arizona
|
Ms. Alyssa M. Canez
|
AssuredPartners of Arizona
|
Arkansas
|
Ms. Sylvia C. Murray
|
Newman Ralph Browning Insurance Agency
|
California
|
Ms. Marcella R. Beasley, MA, CIC, CISR, CRIS, MLIS, TRIP, CCIP CIIP, CLP
|
Alliant Insurance Services, Inc.
|
Delaware
|
Ms. Melissa A. Kelley, CISR
|
Williams Insurance Agency
|
Florida
|
Ms. Molly Grande, CISR, ARM
|
Foundation Risk Partners
|
Indiana
|
Ms. Pamela W. Clark, CPCU
|
WalkerHughes Insurance
|
Iowa
|
Ms. Kari Van Es, CISR
|
Prins Insurance, Inc.
|
Kentucky
|
Ms. Jennifer Nickerson, CIC, CISR
|
Louisiana
|
Ms. Shasta Bertrand
|
AssuredPartners
|
Maine
|
Ms. Cassie Fostun, CISR
|
F.A. Peabody Company
|
Maryland
|
Ms. Laura Kellner, CIC, AAI, ACSR
|
HUB International, Mid Atlantic
|
Massachusetts
|
Ms. Debra Gerraughty, CISR, CRIS, CPIA, PWCAM
|
C&S Insurance
|
Michigan
|
Ms. Brooke Roesnthal
|
J.S. Clark Agency, an
AssuredPartners Company
|
Missouri
|
Ms. Megan E. Owens, CISR Elite
|
Ollis/Akers/Arney
|
Nebraska
|
Ms. Stephanie Wegner, CISR
|
SilverStone Group, LLC, a HUB International Company
|
Nevada
|
Ms. Heather Piatt
|
AssuredPartners of Nevada
|
New Mexico
|
Ms. Susan M. Bintz, CIC, CISR
|
Kysar Millennium Leavitt Insurance Agency
|
New York
|
Ms. Sarah Schnepf, ACSR
|
Mackoul Risk Solutions
|
Oregon
|
Ms. Mistina M. Burchett, CIC, CISR, CPSR
|
Oak Tree Insurance
|
Pennsylvania
|
Ms. Maria Radermacher
|
Strickler Insurance
|
South Carolina
|
Ms. Kelly Wenzel
|
Creech Roddey Watson Insurance
|
South Dakota
|
Ms. Nachole Gillis, CISR Elite, CCIP, CLP
|
Marsh & McLennan Agency
|
Texas
|
Ms. Darnella Rodriguez, CIC, CRM, CISR
|
Higginbotham
|
Vermont
|
Ms. Aislyn Allen, CISR Elite, AAI
|
Kinney Insurance Agency
|
Virginia
|
Ms. Nicole Noonan, CISR
|
Welch, Graham & Ogden Insurance
|
Washington
|
Ms. Robyn Catania
|
AssuredPartners Design Professionals
|
Wisconsin
|
Mr. Nicholas Oleniczak, CISR
|
M3 Insurance
The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is the nation's premier provider of educational opportunities for insurance and risk management professionals.
Contact: Danielle D. Janecka
Chief Experience Officer
512-349-6181; [email protected]
SOURCE National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research
