2021 Predictions: How The Broadband Industry Will Deliver To Consumer Expectations In 2021

How as an industry can we address these near-term challenges with strategic policy, funding and partnerships? What role does innovation and technology play? What are the key trends enabling the industry to deliver on the promise of digital equality for all U.S communities?

On Tuesday, January 26 a panel of industry thought leaders, including Render CEO Sam Pratt , are weighing in on these topics, key predictions, and areas of opportunities for network operators to maximize their investment, accelerate deployment and connect customers smarter.

Q&A discussions topics will include:

Lessons learned in 2020 including project delivery highlights

Funding models - what will the public and private landscape look like?

Best-practice network deployment trends and approaches

Innovative and future-ready technologies

Strategic partnerships

Attendees can expect insightful conversations, including key predictions such as:

Looking forward, cross-industry collaboration will peak. We are the village helping our shared customers bring networks to life.

Kara Mullaley

Market Development Manager

Corning

Innovation needs to be the norm. Network operators focused on quality outcomes, customer experience and a willingness to innovate at each stage of the project lifecycle will win the race to deliver critical network infrastructure faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Sam Pratt

CEO

Render Networks

2021 is going to be the year of co-operative and municipal broadband networks, be they stand-alone, or public-private partnerships. They are the heroes of broadband deployment, especially rural broadband deployment, in the United States. They are crucial parts of the "all-hands-on-deck" approach necessary to bridge the digital divides that continue to exist.

Christopher Ali

Associate Professor

University of Virginia

About Render Networks

Founded in 2013 with a mission to build networks better, Render has a successful history of streamlining large-scale network construction for network operators, ISPs and construction teams across Australia and the United States. Utilizing GIS, mobile and automation technologies, Render's Digital Network Construction approach solves the complexities associated with network deployment by digitizing design and construction workflows and eliminating manual hand-offs. Render converts a complex network design directly into simple tasks, defined on a map-based interface and sequenced for optimal delivery, resulting in cost and time efficiencies of up to 50 percent. Real-time, geospatial data provides a single, integrated view of progress to all stakeholders, improving project visibility and control across network rollouts.

