2021 Princeton Festival Tickets Now Available; Highlights Include Live-Streamed Baroque and Opera Aria Concerts, Immersive Multi-Genre Event

PRINCETON, N.J., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princeton Festival today announced that tickets for its 17th season, running June 2 to June 20, 2021, are now available for purchase through its website (www.princetonfestival.org) or by phone at 609-759-1979.

The Princeton Festival's June season features two Baroque Orchestra concerts and two Opera at Twilight recitals, all streamed live; Concordia Chamber Players concert; "Dreaming and Undreaming" immersive video; 15th annual piano competition. Tickets available at www.princtonfestival.org.

There will be four live-streamed events from the historic Morven Museum and Garden (https://www.morven.org/) in Princeton, including two concerts of Baroque music on period instruments and two evenings of favorite opera arias and ensembles. A decision on whether to admit limited, socially distanced in-person audiences to these events is pending.

Exclusively virtual events include intriguing and innovative programs created specifically for the Festival by Concordia Chamber Players and the Chicago-based artists' collective Kosmologia, as well as the finals of the 15th annual international piano competition. The Festival will also stream a new series of its popular free lectures and artists' panels beginning June 2.

"We are dedicated to bringing the excitement of live performance to our audiences," said Gregory Geehern, Acting Artistic Director. "This year's live streams feature superb artists in lively and engaging music, and we hope to open them to in-person attendance if the pandemic restrictions permit.

"Online viewers should certainly check out the recorded concerts, which are done as video works of art in their own right."

Performance events start at 7pm; the piano competition streams at 3 pm. The schedule is as follows.

Friday, June 4 : Concordia Chamber Players. The renowned ensemble plays intriguing music primarily by 20 th and 21 st century composers in a program exclusively for the Festival

: The renowned ensemble plays intriguing music primarily by 20 and 21 century composers in a program exclusively for the Festival Sunday, June 6 : International piano competition final round, with winners announced at the end of the program

: final round, with winners announced at the end of the program Tuesday, June 8 and Thursday, June 10 : Baroque chamber orchestra , playing music by such composers as Bach, Handel, Biber, and Vivaldi on period instruments, live-streamed from Morven

and : , playing music by such composers as Bach, Handel, Biber, and Vivaldi on period instruments, live-streamed from Morven Sunday, June 13 and Sunday, June 20 : Opera by Twilight. Eight leading singers in arias and ensembles from famous operas, live-streamed from Morven

and : Eight leading singers in arias and ensembles from famous operas, live-streamed from Morven Thursday, June 17 : Dreaming and Undreaming, an immersive multi-genre, interdisciplinary video based on stories by Jorge Luis Borges , commissioned by and created especially for the Festival by Chicago performance collective Kosmologia,

Opera by Twilight performers for June 13 are soprano Meroë Adeeb, mezzo Janara Kellerman, tenor John Viscardi, and baritone Brian Major. The June 20 performance features Alexandra Batsios, Krysty Swann, Michael Kuhn, and Stephen Gaertner.

Buyers may purchase admission to individual events or opt for a season pass at significant savings. Virtual tickets for the live-streamed events may be upgraded to in-person seats depending on availability.

Full descriptions of all offerings are available on the Festival website, with instructions for ordering tickets by phone or online. Information on the Morven Museum and Garden may be found at https://www.morven.org/.

The Princeton Festival is a multi-genre festival of the performing arts, now in its 17th year. Its mission is to serve its communities with distinctive and diverse programs that excite, inform, inspire, and invite discovery and engagement.

