2021 Private Equity Compensation Report Shows Continued Upward Trend in Compensation Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Private Equity and Venture Capital Compensation Report shows that private equity and venture capital compensation is up again this year, marking the seventh straight year of compensation gains. The year was unprecedented with the COVID-19 pandemic, and many respondents noted concerns about fundraising and job security in this environment.

Private Equity Base vs Bonus Pay

The percentage of respondents earning less than $150,000 was down again and those earning from $150,000 to $1 million increased to 68 percent of respondents. This represents the highest percentage of private equity and venture capital professionals reporting earnings more than $150,000 in annual compensation in the history of this report.

"Overall, compensation is up, but more than half of those surveyed are dissatisfied with their pay," said David Kochanek, Publisher of PrivateEquityCompensation.com. Market conditions and employee expectations are the reasons cited by 60 percent of those dissatisfied.

Bonus pay in the highest pay band has been declining as a percentage share of total compensation since 2014. In fact, bonus pay went down for most respondents compared to last year. However, employees at the largest firms can expect to earn more than double the bonus pay of those at smaller firms.

The research shows that private equity bonus pay is typically calculated based on a combination of several factors: firm performance, fund performance, and individual performance. The highest percentage of firms use a combination of factors but the largest bonus payouts are achieved in the largest firms based on firm performance.

For private equity job seekers, the 2021 Private Equity and Venture Capital Compensation Report provides additional detail such as positions in demand, percentage of firms hiring, where firms are cutting back and where career opportunities are increasing.

About The Report

The 2021 Private Equity and Venture Capital Compensation Report is based on data collected directly from hundreds of private equity and venture capital partners, principals and employees.

The report, in its fourteenth year of publication, is widely regarded to be among the most comprehensive benchmarks for private equity and venture capital compensation. It provides independent and impartial data covering a broad range of salary, bonus, carried interest and other compensation-related information, sourced directly from professionals working within the industry.

The full report is available for purchase at http://www.PrivateEquityCompensation.com and can be downloaded instantly in PDF format.

About Benchmark Compensation

PrivateEquityCompensation.com is published by Benchmark Compensation. Annually, the firm collects compensation data directly from hundreds of private equity and venture capital partners and employees in firms both large and small.

For more information, contact:

David Kochanek, Publisher

Tel: 760-634-4900

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE PrivateEquityCompensation.com