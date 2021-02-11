2021 Rebates and Homeowner Credits can Cut 26% from Solar Installation Cost-- Modernize.com

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modernize.com, a leader in the home improvement and home services industry, summarizes the incentives, rebates, and financial benefits associated with installing solar panels on residential homes in 2021.

The complete homeowner resource is available: Solar incentives: Why 2021 is the best year for government rebates, credits, and exemptions.

A couple of this year's advantages include:

26% solar installation cost credit for systems placed in service after Dec. 31, 2019 and before Jan. 1, 2023

and before 22% installation credit for solar systems placed in service after Dec. 31, 2022 and before Jan. 1, 2024

and before State-specific rebates, property tax exclusions and other benefits

The Database of State Incentives for Renewables & Efficiency (DSIRE), lists 28 federal money-saving programs for solar projects.

"Consumers may seek to take advantage of solar installation tax incentives as they prepare their 2020 tax returns," advises Gregg Hicks, vice president of Modernize.com. "For those installing solar panels in 2021, expected rebates should be factored in when considering solar installation costs in order to determine the true cost."

Modernize highlights state-specific solar and renewable energy financial incentives to make consumers aware of programs that may be available to them. Examples include:

Arizona . Homeowners can get a 25% tax credit, up to $1,000 for installing solar panels

Homeowners can get a 25% tax credit, up to for installing solar panels California . Solar energy system property tax exclusion freezes property taxes until the end of 2024

Hicks is available to answer questions about federal and state solar incentives and can offer advice on finding a knowledgeable contractor for solar installation projects.

