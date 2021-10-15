2021 Report on the Massive Open Online Course Global Market to 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Massive Open Online Course Market by Technology, Course Type, Provider Type, and Subscription Model 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an assessment of MOOC technologies, solutions, overall MOOC trends including market drivers, sub-sectors, and impact on diverse industries. The report analyzes the global MOOC market opportunity and forecasts for 2025 to 2025 for overall revenue as well as SaaS providers, independent student's course subscription, consulting revenue and corporate licensing.

Online Learning is a means of education that incorporates self-motivation, communication, efficiency, and technology. Since the development of the Internet, e-learning has become more efficient as it eliminates distances and subsequent commutes. Because there is often limited social interaction, students must keep themselves motivated. This is rapidly changing, however, as progressive eLearning companies are introducing social integrating learning platforms and services.

The eLearning Landscape represents a complex ecosystem with many players providing various services including Business/Professional Skills, Compliance, Customer Service, Design, Desktop/IT Applications, Human Resources/Learning & Development, Leadership and Management Sales and Marketing, Soft Skills (Communication), and Technology. Distance learning is a very important part of the eLearning ecosystem. MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) represents a distance learning program wherein course contents are distributed using a web platform and under a free or paid subscription model.

MOOC encourages mass participation, social collaborations, interactive forums, and open-ended outcomes. However, it may be structured as a college or university course and can offer academic credit. But mostly it enables open-ended accomplishment certification that can be used for employment or further studies. MOOC types of education are best suited for people who seek self-paced learning.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 The eLearning Landscape

2.2 What is MOOC?

2.3 Why MOOC?

2.4 MOOC Technologies

2.5 MOOC Feature/Functionality

2.6 Evolution of MOOC

2.7 E-learning vs. MOOC

2.8 Online Course vs. MOOC

2.9 Distance Education vs. MOOC

2.10 Crowdsourced Education vs. MOOC

2.11 Course Aggregator or Course Directories

2.12 Video vs. Non-Video MOOC

2.13 cMOOC and xMOOC

2.14 Common Factors among cMOOC and xMOOC

3.0 MOOC Market Trend and Growth Drivers

3.1 Higher Education Marketplace

3.2 Growth of Demand of Distance Learning as a Whole

3.3 Corporate Learning and Training

3.4 K-12 Level Education

3.5 Self-Paced Learning

3.6 Filling the Digital Gap

3.7 MOOC Graduate Degree

3.8 Open Source Software

3.9 Credential Academic Currency

3.10 Recruitment Tools

4.0 MOOC Market Challenges and Limitations

5.0 MOOC Market Development and Success Factors

5.1 Business Model

5.2 Measuring Success

5.3 Teaching the Teachers

5.4 Developing MOOC

5.5 Motivating Faculty

5.6 Augmented MOOC

5.6.1 Voice-Activated Pattern

5.6.2 Using QR Codes

5.6.3 Using RFID

5.7 MOOC Credentials

6.0 Corporate MOOC

6.1 E-Learning Industry Overview

6.1.1 Growth Rate

6.1.2 Mature vs. Non-Mature Market

6.1.3 Per Employee Training Expenses

6.1.4 Growth Factors

6.1.5 Adoption Trend in Diverse Areas

6.2 Impact of Corporate MOOC on e-Learning Industry

6.3 MOOC Elements for Corporate Learning & Development

6.4 Benefits of MOOC for Organization

6.5 Impact on Workplace Environment

6.6 Free Corporate MOOC for Training

6.7 The Ugly Face of MOOC

6.8 Independent Business Opportunities around MOOC

6.9 MOOC Alliance with Company

7.0 MOOC Forecasts 2020 to 2027

7.1 Global MOOC Market 2021 - 2026

7.2 cMOOC Vs. xMOOC 2021 - 2026

7.3 MOOC Revenue by Subscription Model 2021 - 2026

7.4 MOOC by Course Type 2021 - 2026

7.5 MOOC by Provider Type 2021 - 2026

7.6 MOOC Market by Region 2021 - 2026

7.7 Immersive Technologies in MOOC 2021 - 2026

7.8 Immersive Technologies in MOOC 2021 - 2026

7.9 Markets for Technologies Supporting MOOC 2021 - 2026

7.10 Software and Tools for MOOC 2021 - 2026

8.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

8.1 Market Analysis

8.1.1 Market Opportunities

8.1.2 Course Creation and Other Services

8.1.3 Offering Pedagogical Support

8.1.4 Analytics Tools

