2021 Reputation Strategy Summit: Get Equipped with the Tools and Strategies Needed to Create an Infallible Reputation Management Plan - San Diego, CA, United States - March 2-4, 2021

In today's digital age there is even more scrutiny and extra pressure to protect your company's image. It can take years to build your organization's reputation but it can be tarnished very quickly as news travels fast, especially if it's bad news. All it takes is one negative review online or in various media to create a negative public perception that your business can't recover from.



Join us for the 2021 Reputation Strategy Summit in San Diego on Jan 25-27. By attending, we will help you create an infallible reputation management strategy by giving you access to 30+ cross-industry speakers, happy to discuss their front-line experiences of planning/contingency & recovery while managing public communications in often challenging and fast-moving situations.

Risk Anticipation and Testing

How to Build Position as an Unknown Brand

Corporate vs Personal Reputation Management

How Brands Respond to Reputational Threats

Navigating the Perception of 'Fake News'

Protecting Your Reputation

Re-establishing Credibility

Crisis Preparedness

Learn To Handle An Unexpected PR Crisis



Georgette Pascale

Founder & CEO

Pascale Communications



Alechia Reese

Director of Public Relations & Creative Marketing

The PowHERful Foundation



Kati Murphy

Executive Director of Public Affairs

The Art Institute of Chicago



Richard Crompton

VP Corporate Communications

Cayuga Centers



Hunter Hoffmann

SVP, Global Marketing and Communications

Amtrust Financial Services



Tori Oman Carter

Global Public Affairs

KFC Yum! Brands



Tom Albright

President & CEO

Recros Medica



Frederik Bjorndal

Corporate Press Manager

Novozymes



Sheila Doyle

Managing Director

High Falls Hemp



Ken Wisnefski

Founder & CEO

Webimax



Stephen Madden

Editor in Chief

Haymarket Media



Brandi Boatner

Social and Influencer Communications Lead, Global Markets

IBM

