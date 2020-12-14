2021 Reputation Strategy Summit: Get Equipped with the Tools and Strategies Needed to Create an Infallible Reputation Management Plan - San Diego, CA, United States - March 2-4, 2021
Dec 14, 2020, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Reputation Strategy Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In today's digital age there is even more scrutiny and extra pressure to protect your company's image. It can take years to build your organization's reputation but it can be tarnished very quickly as news travels fast, especially if it's bad news. All it takes is one negative review online or in various media to create a negative public perception that your business can't recover from.
Join us for the 2021 Reputation Strategy Summit in San Diego on Jan 25-27. By attending, we will help you create an infallible reputation management strategy by giving you access to 30+ cross-industry speakers, happy to discuss their front-line experiences of planning/contingency & recovery while managing public communications in often challenging and fast-moving situations.
- 30+ Industry-led Speakers
- 120+ Senior Participants
- 14+ Networking Hours
You Will Learn
- Risk Anticipation and Testing
- How to Build Position as an Unknown Brand
- Corporate vs Personal Reputation Management
- How Brands Respond to Reputational Threats
- Navigating the Perception of 'Fake News'
- Protecting Your Reputation
- Re-establishing Credibility
- Crisis Preparedness
Learn To Handle An Unexpected PR Crisis
Speakers
Georgette Pascale
Founder & CEO
Pascale Communications
Alechia Reese
Director of Public Relations & Creative Marketing
The PowHERful Foundation
Kati Murphy
Executive Director of Public Affairs
The Art Institute of Chicago
Richard Crompton
VP Corporate Communications
Cayuga Centers
Hunter Hoffmann
SVP, Global Marketing and Communications
Amtrust Financial Services
Tori Oman Carter
Global Public Affairs
KFC Yum! Brands
Tom Albright
President & CEO
Recros Medica
Frederik Bjorndal
Corporate Press Manager
Novozymes
Sheila Doyle
Managing Director
High Falls Hemp
Ken Wisnefski
Founder & CEO
Webimax
Stephen Madden
Editor in Chief
Haymarket Media
Brandi Boatner
Social and Influencer Communications Lead, Global Markets
IBM
