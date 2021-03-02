2021 SaaS Awards Open; New Categories for Financial Services, Product Analytics, E-Learning

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business software 'Oscars,' The SaaS Awards, is now open for 2021 entries with a raft of new categories.

New awards for 2021 include 'Best SaaS Product for Financial Services,' 'Best SaaS Product for E-Learning,' 'Best Accessibility Innovation in SaaS,' and 'Best SaaS for Product Analytics.'

The SaaS Awards

SaaS Awards nominees must show evidence of innovative or market-leading business software. Organizations of any size, from any country, can take part.

SaaS Awards Head of Operations James Williams said: "The SaaS Awards is back for a fresh program, seeking to recognize the best business software around today.

"Since establishing the SaaS Awards, the software-as-a-service model has become the standard for today's industries, which is why we aim to recognize excellence in business software across every sector worldwide.

"We look forward to judging which software vendors will take their place as worthy winners of a SaaS Award."

The cost for a single-category entry to the 2021 SaaS Awards is $495USD, although a multi-category fee of $695 allows consideration in unlimited categories of the program. An early-entry, reduced fee is applicable until 1 April.

The business software awards program promotes solutions across a range of industries, with a May 21 deadline: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards.

SaaS Awards Categories:

Best SaaS Product for Small Business / SMEs

Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product

Best SaaS Product for Nonprofits or Education

Best SaaS for Productivity

Best SaaS Product for E-Commerce/E-Shops

Best SaaS Product for Web or App Development

Best SaaS Product for Business Accounting or Finance

Best SaaS Product for Management Accounting and Budgeting

Best SaaS Product for HR

Best SaaS Product for Recruitment

Best SaaS Product for Shipping, Inventory or Vehicle Logistics

Best SaaS Product for Ticketing or Event Management

Best SaaS for Business Management

Best SaaS for Catering and Hospitality

Best SaaS Product for CSR or Sustainability

Best SaaS Product for Agriculture & Farming

Best SaaS Product for Media & Publishing

Best SaaS Product for Healthcare

Best SaaS Product for Digital Marketing

Best SaaS Product for Financial Services

Best SaaS Product for E-Learning

Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year

Best UX/UI/Design in a SaaS Product

Best SaaS Product for Sales and Marketing

Best SaaS Product for PR, Brand Management or Stakeholder Engagement

Best SaaS Product for Customer Services / CRM

Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics

Best SaaS Product for Supply Chain / Warehouse Management

Best SaaS Product for Project Management, Workflow Automation or PLM

Best SaaS Product for ERP / MRP

Best Data-Driven SaaS Product

Best SaaS Newcomer

Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product

Best SaaS Innovation in the Internet of Things (IoT)

Best SaaS Product for Energy & Utilities

Best SaaS Product for Health & Safety or Risk Management

Best SaaS Product for Learning Management or Training

Best SaaS Product for Communication, Collaboration or Conferencing

Best SaaS Product for Product Analytics

Best Accessibility Innovation in SaaS

Media contact:

James Williams

[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

