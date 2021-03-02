2021 SaaS Awards Open; New Categories for Financial Services, Product Analytics, E-Learning
Mar 02, 2021, 08:43 ET
NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business software 'Oscars,' The SaaS Awards, is now open for 2021 entries with a raft of new categories.
New awards for 2021 include 'Best SaaS Product for Financial Services,' 'Best SaaS Product for E-Learning,' 'Best Accessibility Innovation in SaaS,' and 'Best SaaS for Product Analytics.'
SaaS Awards nominees must show evidence of innovative or market-leading business software. Organizations of any size, from any country, can take part.
SaaS Awards Head of Operations James Williams said: "The SaaS Awards is back for a fresh program, seeking to recognize the best business software around today.
"Since establishing the SaaS Awards, the software-as-a-service model has become the standard for today's industries, which is why we aim to recognize excellence in business software across every sector worldwide.
"We look forward to judging which software vendors will take their place as worthy winners of a SaaS Award."
The cost for a single-category entry to the 2021 SaaS Awards is $495USD, although a multi-category fee of $695 allows consideration in unlimited categories of the program. An early-entry, reduced fee is applicable until 1 April.
The business software awards program promotes solutions across a range of industries, with a May 21 deadline: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards.
SaaS Awards Categories:
- Best SaaS Product for Small Business / SMEs
- Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product
- Best SaaS Product for Nonprofits or Education
- Best SaaS for Productivity
- Best SaaS Product for E-Commerce/E-Shops
- Best SaaS Product for Web or App Development
- Best SaaS Product for Business Accounting or Finance
- Best SaaS Product for Management Accounting and Budgeting
- Best SaaS Product for HR
- Best SaaS Product for Recruitment
- Best SaaS Product for Shipping, Inventory or Vehicle Logistics
- Best SaaS Product for Ticketing or Event Management
- Best SaaS for Business Management
- Best SaaS for Catering and Hospitality
- Best SaaS Product for CSR or Sustainability
- Best SaaS Product for Agriculture & Farming
- Best SaaS Product for Media & Publishing
- Best SaaS Product for Healthcare
- Best SaaS Product for Digital Marketing
- Best SaaS Product for Financial Services
- Best SaaS Product for E-Learning
- Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year
- Best UX/UI/Design in a SaaS Product
- Best SaaS Product for Sales and Marketing
- Best SaaS Product for PR, Brand Management or Stakeholder Engagement
- Best SaaS Product for Customer Services / CRM
- Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics
- Best SaaS Product for Supply Chain / Warehouse Management
- Best SaaS Product for Project Management, Workflow Automation or PLM
- Best SaaS Product for ERP / MRP
- Best Data-Driven SaaS Product
- Best SaaS Newcomer
- Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product
- Best SaaS Innovation in the Internet of Things (IoT)
- Best SaaS Product for Energy & Utilities
- Best SaaS Product for Health & Safety or Risk Management
- Best SaaS Product for Learning Management or Training
- Best SaaS Product for Communication, Collaboration or Conferencing
- Best SaaS Product for Product Analytics
- Best Accessibility Innovation in SaaS
Media contact:
James Williams
[email protected]
(212) 574-8117
SOURCE The SaaS Awards
