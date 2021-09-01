2021 SaaS Awards Winners Announced

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners of the 2021 SaaS Awards have been announced today. The SaaS Awards celebrates excellence and innovation in software across the globe, with categories including 'Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product' and 'Best SaaS for Web or App Development.'

Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "So far, 2021 has been a year of transformative growth for successful organizations.

The SaaS Awards logo 2021 - gray

"All entrants showcased a wealth of innovation. In all, the judges had an incredibly tough time picking final winners and congratulations are due for every organization.

"We also look forward to an extra-special celebration of excellence as the Cloud Awards returns this fall to celebrate a decade of recognizing excellence in cloud computing."

Hundreds of international organizations entered the SaaS Awards. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-software-awards-shortlist/

A sister program to the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, is now accepting submissions for a new 2021-22 program, with a deadline of 22 October.

SaaS Winners:

Media contact:

James Williams

[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

SOURCE The SaaS Awards