2021 Small Business Champion and Latina Leaders Awards announced at THRIVE! Women Entrepreneurs Empowerment Summit

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latinas in Business has announced the names of the 2021 Small Business Champion and 11 Latina Leaders to be recognized at the 2021 Women Entrepreneur Empowerment Summit (2021 WEES), a unique conference that takes place on June 10, 2021 from 1:30pm to 6:30pm. The ceremony will be broadcasted LIVE from Berkeley College, Mid-Manhattan Campus starting at 6:00pm.

2021 Small Business Champion and Latina Leaders Awardees

"These 12 fantastic community leaders and entrepreneurs are being recognized not only because they have shown incredible resilience and a unique vision, but also great support to Latinas in Business mission. For that, we will always be grateful!" said Susana G. Baumann, President and CEO, Latinas in Business Inc.

The principal award, the 2021 Small Business Champion has been awarded to Wendy Garcia, Chief Diversity Officer for the NYC Office of the Comptroller Scott Stringer. Wendy Garcia is a skilled leader and champion for small businesses. As Chief Diversity Officer, Wendy Garcia is responsible for increasing contracting opportunities for Women- and Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs) and managing the Comptroller Office's internal supplier diversity initiative, as well as other diversity related projects across all bureaus of the agency. Wendy also leads the Comptroller's Advisory Council on Economic Growth through Diversity and Inclusion – a group of national, local, corporate, and government experts seeking to increase supplier diversity in the public and private sectors.

Each one of the other awardees were selected to appear on the cover of 2020 LatinasinBusiness.us magazine, and they are: Leader of May: Alicia Puig, PXP Contemporary; Leader of June: Albania Rosario, Fashion Designers of Latin America; Leader of July: Veronica Sosa, SHEmprendedoras; Leader of September: Beth Marmolejos, community leader; Leader of October: Maria Elena Salinas, TV Personality; Leader of November: Maria Piastre, Metallix Refining; Leader of December: Mariela Dabbah, Red Shoe Movement.

For 2021, they are Leader of January: Claudia Vazquez, Prudential Financial; Leader of February: Maria Noel Vaeza, Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean ONU Mujeres; and Leader of March: Damaris Diaz, TV Personality, Univision.

A special recognition In Memoriam will be bestowed on Latina Leader Jessica Asencio, whose tireless leadership at Latino Networks Coalition gathered the power of ERGs to elevate the Latino community.

Baumann continued…"Latinas and other women entrepreneurs are a striking force in the US economy; and a powerful market. They cannot be left behind. Recognizing that power and their constant efforts to build businesses and community around them is our mission," said Susana G Baumann, President and CEO, Latinas in Business Inc.

