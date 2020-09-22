2021 Sonata N Line: Hyundai’s Hot New Sedan Gets a High-Performance Look

"The 2021 Sonata N Line will attract more customers to both the rock solid Sonata lineup and our increasingly popular N Line sub-brand. Sonata N Line will appeal to customers who desire sporty styling in a sedan package," said SangYup Lee, Head of the Hyundai Global Design Center.

Based on Hyundai's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design identity, Sonata N Line's exterior styling looks bold and athletic. Sonata's N Line design elements are evident throughout, starting with the signature cascading grille, bold front fascia, three air intakes and N Line badging.

Sonata N Line's side skirts and 19-inch alloy wheels provide an aggressive stance that suggests that fun is just around the corner—any corner. The dynamic side styling carries over to the taut rear end where a sleek black lower bumper, dual twin exhausts and N Line rear diffuser amplify the sport sedan's ready and willing attitude.

The interior design reinforces the dynamic feeling of the exterior with a high-tech flair that makes the inside of Sonata N Line every bit as dashing as the exterior. Dark chrome trim, signature N Line red stitching on the steering wheel and sport seats complete the performance-inspired interior and exterior design.

