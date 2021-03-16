2021 Space City Classic Global Breakin' Championship Event Presented by Break Free Worldwide

HOUSTON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off the Break Free Worldwide 2021 Championship Breakin' Series, the Space City Classic was held at LD Systems in Northwest Houston on Saturday, February 27. Sixteen competitors from the global professional Breakin' industry were invited to comprise the BBOY (male) and BGIRL (female) tournament brackets and battled down until a champion was crowned in each category.

Photographed by Gustavo Trevino

With a total cash prize pool of $13,500, and after fierce, intense, and engaging battles from the Top 8 down to the final battle, Break Free Worldwide crowned Sergio "Zeku" Garcia from Miami, Florida, as the BBOY Champion and Kateryna "Kate" Pavlenko from Ukraine as the BGIRL Champion. Both Champions, along with all competitors according to their respective placing, earned points towards the Break Free Worldwide Championship Breakin' Series leaderboard, where $10,000 is awarded to the year-end first-place competitor on the rankings.

Designed to engage the Global Hip-Hop Community and spectators alike, the Space City Classic Weekend involved a Press Conference/Media Day where competitors answered questions about their opponents and served as a landmark first for the competitive Breakin' scene. As Breakin' aims its sights towards inclusion as an Olympic sport in the 2024 Paris Games, this inclusion of the Media Day and other prestigious production elements involved with the Break Free Worldwide events have Breakin' seen in a new inclusive, impactful and universal light.

With a viewership of the live-stream broadcast and post-production content topping over 100,000, the global Hip-Hop community along with general spectators received the production value and Breakin' entertainment of Space City Classic 2021 with worldwide acclaim. From new industry standards and the spontaneous, yet organized nature of Professional Breakin' competitions, the unique experience of Break Free Worldwide events captured and engaged viewers from over 50 countries.

Observing all state and federal COVID-19 mandates, the Break Free Worldwide Championship Breakin' Series persists throughout the year with five Global Championship events and four Global Online qualifying events. The next event on the schedule is the BreakX Grand Jam, April 16-18, in Houston, TX. To register as a competitor, view the schedule for the year, or purchase tickets for the events - please visit www.breakfreeworldwide.com or download the Break Free Worldwide app, available on iOS and Android markets.

