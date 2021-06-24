2021 Super Lawyers® Honors Six Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen Attorneys

MIAMI, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 40 years, Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen has received accolades as one of Florida's premier trial law firms. Adding to this recognition, six of the firm's attorneys have been selected to the 2021 issue of Florida Super Lawyers list, including two appearing in the Top 100 List: 2021 Miami Super Lawyers and one in the 2021 Rising Stars list.

The Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen attorneys honored in the 2021 Super Lawyers® register were listed as follows:

Boca Raton, FL

Gary M. Cohen in PI Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff (10+ years Super Lawyers)

Coral Gables, FL

Having earned some of the highest scores out of all Super Lawyers® candidates, Attorneys Grossman and Yaffa were also named to the Top 100: 2021 Miami Super Lawyers list. Both Attorney Grossman and Yaffa have been featured in previous Top Lists.

As for 2021 Rising Stars, Attorney William P. Mulligan was recognized for his work in Coral Gables, FL in the category of PI General.



No more than 5% of all practicing attorneys and 2.5% of all early career attorneys in the U.S. are listed in Super Lawyers and Rising Stars, respectively. The above Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen attorneys listed are veteran listees who deserve celebration and congratulations.

A Thomson Reuters organization, Super Lawyers is the driving force behind both the Super Lawyers and Rising Stars registers. Attorneys must undergo a rigorous multiphase review of their careers and backgrounds to obtain a listing in either of these registers. The only difference between the two is that Rising Stars is reserved for early career attorneys, which Super Lawyers defines as being no older than 40 years of age or in practice for no more than a decade.

Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen was founded in 1988 to help Florida residents recover their full and fair compensation through civil litigation. To date, its legal team has helped countless clients get back to what matters most after another's negligence upended their lives. The firm serves clients in Miami, Boca Raton, and nationwide in cases involving personal injury, medical malpractice, corporate fraud, mass casualties, and more. To find out more, visit grossmanroth.com. For additional information about Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars, visit superlawyers.com.

SOURCE Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen

Related Links

https://www.grossmanroth.com

