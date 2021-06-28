2021 Super Lawyers®, Rising Stars Selects Attorneys Sparks, Ostman, and Riley

TAMPA, Fla., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three trial lawyers of Tampa-based law firm Robert Sparks Attorneys have earned selection to either 2021 Super Lawyers® or Rising Stars, marking yet another year of acclaim.

Attorney Robert Sparks was selected for 2021 Super Lawyers® for his work in Tampa, Florida in the categories of "Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff" and "Family Law." This is the sixth consecutive edition in which he has been listed.

Similarly, Attorney Ellen Ostman was also named to 2021 Super Lawyers® for demonstrating her premier legal skills in the area of "Family Law" in Tampa. She has been selected to Super Lawyers® time and again, in 2006, 2008, and every year since 2014.

The 2021 Rising Stars recognition goes to Attorney Garrett Riley who was honored for his skilled advocacy in Tampa in the categories of "Family Law" and "Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff." Rising Stars previously recognized him in the 2013 edition, as well as in every edition since 2016.

Super Lawyers®, a Thomson Reuters subsidiary, develops both the Super Lawyers® guide and the Rising Stars guide each year. The purpose of these guides is to help individuals in need of legal guidance connect with vetted attorneys. As such, the selection process is rigorous, involving a 12-category independent review by Super Lawyers® and a Blue Ribbon Review by a panel of top-rated attorneys. The only differences between the guides are:

Super Lawyers® lists mid- to late-career attorneys, while Rising Stars lists early career attorneys either in their first decade of practice or no older than 40 years of age; and

No more than 5% of all practicing attorneys are selected to Super Lawyers®, while Rising Stars lists no more than 2.5% of all practicing attorneys.

Therefore, selection to either list is certainly an achievement worth celebrating. It denotes that an attorney is highly regarded by their peers and highly accomplished in their area of legal practice.

Attorneys Sparks, Ostman, and Riley have each contributed to the success of Robert Sparks Attorneys, which has garnered national attention for its groundbreaking legal work. Favorable resolutions to contentious legal matters and many multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements constitute the firm's proven track record of success.

Based in Tampa, Robert Sparks Attorneys is a full-service law firm that assists clients in a variety of legal practice areas, including personal injury law, divorce and family law, criminal defense law, business disputes, and insurance bad faith. Visit the firm at getserious.com to learn more about how its award-winning attorneys can help you. For inquiries and information about Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars, kindly go to superlawyers.com.

SOURCE Robert Sparks Attorneys

