2021 Telluride Nightfall Edition Arrives This Summer

Exclusive Nightfall Edition exterior elements include:

Newly designed radiator grill in black finish (Nightfall Edition exclusive)

Unique 20-inch wheels in black finish with black lug nuts and center caps (Nightfall Edition exclusive)

Gloss black roof rails

Gloss black greenhouse trim/lower door side molding

Gloss black skid plates

Gloss black front bumper side air-duct garnish

Gloss black emblems, including unique "Kia" logos

LED headlamps and fog lamps with black inner bezel (LED headlamps already standard on SX and SX Prestige package. LED fog lamps N/A on EX)

Body color door handles (already standard on EX)

"The Telluride Nightfall Edition offers a new choice to our customers who prefer a more assertive and premium look to their family hauler or weekend adventurer," said Sean Yoon, President & CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. "Our biggest and boldest offering's already lofty appeal elevates with the addition of this special package."

The 2021 Telluride Nightfall Edition will arrive in showrooms beginning in the second half of the year.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1214078/Kia_Motors_America_Telluride_Nightfall_Edition.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/714298/Kia_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kia Motors America

