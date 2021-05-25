2021 Tribeca Festival™ Taps Parsec To Power First-Ever Tribeca Games Official Selection Demos

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsec today announced that The 2021 Tribeca Festival™ is deploying its innovative "Parsec for Teams" remote interactive streaming platform to deliver a high-performance virtual experience for its inaugural Tribeca Games program from June 11-20. Game fans from around the world can now register for a demo session to experience hands-on digital demos of Tribeca Games' lineup.

Tribeca Games' Official Selections include highly anticipated titles, including Harold Halibut by Slow Bros.; Kena: Bridge of Spirits by Ember Lab; Lost in Random by Zoink Games; NORCO by Geography of Robots; Sable by Shedworks; Signalis by rose-engine; The Big Con by Mighty Yell; and Twelve Minutes by Luis Antonio.

"Our goal was to find a solution that would help us offer a high-quality experience for our audience," said Casey Baltes, Vice President of Tribeca Games. "Parsec has enabled us to create a bespoke experience that we are excited to offer to our attendees this year."

Parsec recently launched its "Parsec for Teams API," offering granular controls, automation and integration capabilities to enable lightning-fast remote access to organizations with thousands of high-performance workstations. Tribeca is among the first to utilize the API to power a remote event, creating a branded, bespoke experience for game fans—without sacrificing performance.

"Tribeca's use of Parsec is a major step forward for game demo distribution, letting developers show off their titles in an elevated format without an overloaded conference floor," said Benjy Boxer, CEO & co-founder of Parsec. "Allowing people to experience games from anywhere makes a festival experience more widely accessible. Anyone can participate in the industry's most important events—even if they can't travel or afford to be there in person."

All the demos during the festival will only be available via Parsec. To secure a demo, visit the Tribeca Games site to pick a game and a date / time slot. Then download the Parsec app and create an account. On the reserved date and time, attendees will receive an active link to play the demo.

