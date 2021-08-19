2021 Underrated Tour Powered By Rakuten Showcases High School Hoops Talent In Washington D.C. And Dallas

The Underrated Tour Powered by Rakuten's first and second stop of the tour took place over these past two weekends and the brought together talent from the region. Over 300 high school athletes were selected to play and showcase their talent on the court, ultimately vying for 16 spots from each city, split evenly among boys and girls, to represent the East and South region in the Tour Championship taking place this April in the Bay Area. Participants were awarded the opportunity to train with Stephen Curry's personal on-court trainer, Brandon Payne, and local D.C. and Dallas coaches. Stephen Curry has announced the East finalists across his social channels (@StephenCurry30) and will announce the South finalists later this week. Stay tuned for more information. *All COVID protocols were adhered to for the safety of participants and staff.

"Like I told you when we first started this, I admire all of you for having the guts to come out here and do this. It's not easy to put yourself in this type of situation… Coming out here and chasing your dreams, trying to achieve your goals. I congratulate each and every one of you." Brandon Payne, NBA Skills and Performance Trainer (Stephen Curry's Personal On-Court Trainer)

"Day 2 just finished for the Underrated Tour, thank you so much for everything."

Skyler Furr, Senior, Fauquier High School

"I wanted to get out and be seen and play against other girls who are under the radar that you don't really see a lot, so it's a lot of good competition."

Alana Goosby, John Paul II High School

"It means everything to me knowing that I was in the top pool of talent from Day 1 and given the opportunity to showcase my talent."

Trenton Thomas, Cedar Hill High School

"I wanted to attend the Underrated Tour because I feel like I am underrated. I don't have any offers going into my Junior year and I play with a lot of girls who have top offers and I am not getting the recognition I deserve when I play just as well. It feels great to make it to Day 2 and I was honestly really excited. The fact that 75 girls were selected to attend and only 30 were invited back is crazy to me because everybody wants it, but it's about who wants it more."

Taylor Haggan, John Paul II High School

"When I found out I made it, it meant a lot. People noticed I have talent and think that I will be able to go somewhere in the future, so I really appreciate everyone that looked at me and evaluated me."

Robert Jones Jr., John Paul II High School

"We want to stress to you… control what you can control. Emotional responses, body language, communication. Those are things you can control."

Brandon Payne, NBA Skills and Performance Trainer (Stephen Curry's Personal On-Court Trainer)

The Underrated Tour Powered by Rakuten is back for a third year, this time across U.S. cardinal points: Kicking off with Washington, D.C. in the East (July 31st – August 1st), Dallas in the South (August 7th-8th), Chicago out North (August 13th-14th), Los Angeles out West (August 21st-22nd), with a championship close-out in the Bay Area in 2022.

Year 3 of the Underrated Tour Powered by Rakuten returns Stateside, bigger and better, after its international launch in 2019. All tour stops are co-gender and free, and the top eight girls and boys from each region (64 finalists plus a parent/ guardian), will be flown to the Bay Area Championship, courtesy of United Airlines. The 64 finalists will compete for two coveted spots in Curry's Under Armour Select Camp. Other offerings include the same specialized training from Stephen's on-court trainer, Brandon Payne, providing America's most promising athletes with best in class resources (drills, off-court education, personal skills development, expert panels, etc.), knowledge and exposure.

