2021 United States Food & Beverage Marketplace Guide: Detailed Contact Information for 80,000 Key Executives
This information-packed set is the most powerful buying and marketing guide for the U.S. food and beverage industry. Anyone involved in the food and beverage industry needs this industry bible on their desk to build important contacts and develop critical research data that can make for successful business growth. This new edition includes thousands of new companies, updates and enhancements to offer immediate access to up-to-date data on 45,000 companies in 8 different Industry Groups: Manufacturers, Equipment Supplies, Transportation, Warehouses, Wholesalers, Brokers, Importers and Exporters.
Each of the eight chapters reflects a massive update effort. This 2021 edition includes hundreds of new company profiles and thousands of updates throughout the three volumes. You will find 83,214 key executives, 22,668 websites, and 15,869 e-mails.
In addition to company profiles, this edition has 17 indexes, 15 chapter-specific, arranged by geographic region, product or company type, and two-All Brands and All Companies-that comprise all three volumes. Plus, chapters include User Guides that help you navigate chapter-specific data.
Detailed contact information includes mailing address, phone and fax numbers, key executives, website and email addresses, sales volume and employee size, warehouse square footage, brands, product description and direct access to over 80,000 Key Executives. To make finding contacts easy, this edition includes 16 Industry Group Indexes. Plus, it indexes over 10,000 product categories to make locating the manufacturers of any product quick and easy. This report makes it easy to contact new vendors, search out fresh costumers and discover new products.
Key Topics Covered:
VOLUME 1
- Summary of Best Practices for Retail Food Stores, Restaurants, and Food Pick-Up/Delivery Services During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- The Impact of COVID-19 on Shopping Behavior
- Food & Beverage Manufacturers User Guide
- Food & Beverage Product Category List
- Food & Beverage Product Categories
- Food & Beverage Manufacturer Profiles
- Brand Name Index
- Ethnic Food Index
- Geographic Index
- Parent Company Index
VOLUME 2
- Equipment, Supplies & Services User Guide
- Equipment, Supplies & Services Product Category List
- Equipment, Supplies & Services Product Categories
- Equipment, Supplies & Services Company Profiles
- Brand Name Index
- Geographic Index
VOLUME 3
- Broker Companies User Guide
- Broker Company Profiles
- Broker Market Index
- Brokered Product Index
- Importers/Exporters User Guide
- Importers/Exporters Company Profiles
- Export Region Index
- Import Region Index
- Transportation Firms User Guide
- Transportation Firm Profiles
- Transportation Region Index
- Transportation Type Index
- Warehouse Companies User Guide
- Warehouse Company Profiles
- Warehouse Region Index
- Warehouse Type and Service Index
- Wholesalers/Distributors User Guide
- Wholesalers/Distributors Company Profiles
- Wholesale Product Type Index
- ALL BRANDS INDEX
- ALL COMPANIES INDEX
