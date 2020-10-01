2021 United States Food & Beverage Marketplace Guide: Detailed Contact Information for 80,000 Key Executives

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Food & Beverage Marketplace" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This information-packed set is the most powerful buying and marketing guide for the U.S. food and beverage industry. Anyone involved in the food and beverage industry needs this industry bible on their desk to build important contacts and develop critical research data that can make for successful business growth. This new edition includes thousands of new companies, updates and enhancements to offer immediate access to up-to-date data on 45,000 companies in 8 different Industry Groups: Manufacturers, Equipment Supplies, Transportation, Warehouses, Wholesalers, Brokers, Importers and Exporters.



Each of the eight chapters reflects a massive update effort. This 2021 edition includes hundreds of new company profiles and thousands of updates throughout the three volumes. You will find 83,214 key executives, 22,668 websites, and 15,869 e-mails.

In addition to company profiles, this edition has 17 indexes, 15 chapter-specific, arranged by geographic region, product or company type, and two-All Brands and All Companies-that comprise all three volumes. Plus, chapters include User Guides that help you navigate chapter-specific data.



Detailed contact information includes mailing address, phone and fax numbers, key executives, website and email addresses, sales volume and employee size, warehouse square footage, brands, product description and direct access to over 80,000 Key Executives. To make finding contacts easy, this edition includes 16 Industry Group Indexes. Plus, it indexes over 10,000 product categories to make locating the manufacturers of any product quick and easy. This report makes it easy to contact new vendors, search out fresh costumers and discover new products.



Key Topics Covered:



VOLUME 1

Summary of Best Practices for Retail Food Stores, Restaurants, and Food Pick-Up/Delivery Services During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Impact of COVID-19 on Shopping Behavior

Food & Beverage Manufacturers User Guide

Food & Beverage Product Category List

Food & Beverage Product Categories

Food & Beverage Manufacturer Profiles

Brand Name Index

Ethnic Food Index

Geographic Index

Parent Company Index

VOLUME 2

Equipment, Supplies & Services User Guide

Equipment, Supplies & Services Product Category List

Equipment, Supplies & Services Product Categories

Equipment, Supplies & Services Company Profiles

Brand Name Index

Geographic Index

VOLUME 3

Broker Companies User Guide

Broker Company Profiles

Broker Market Index

Brokered Product Index

Importers/Exporters User Guide

Importers/Exporters Company Profiles

Export Region Index

Import Region Index

Transportation Firms User Guide

Transportation Firm Profiles

Transportation Region Index

Transportation Type Index

Warehouse Companies User Guide

Warehouse Company Profiles

Warehouse Region Index

Warehouse Type and Service Index

Wholesalers/Distributors User Guide

Wholesalers/Distributors Company Profiles

Wholesale Product Type Index

ALL BRANDS INDEX

ALL COMPANIES INDEX

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3rll2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

