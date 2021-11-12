2021 U.S. Vehicle Auction Market Report, Featuring KAR Auction Services Inc., Copart Inc. and COX Enterprises (Manheim)

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Vehicle Auction Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US vehicle auction market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2021-2025). The market is supported by various growth drivers such as rise in average age of light vehicles in the country, hike in vehicle crashes, surging revenue per car auctioned pricing and strong demand for salvage auction vehicles of US from international buyers.

Fluctuations in the supply of used vehicles and the possibilities of the vehicle auction service providers getting negatively impacted in the case of unfavorable economic conditions are some of the challenges confronted by the market.

Acquisitions, integration of online auctions with technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and extensive use of data and analytic capabilities to streamline auction processes are some of the trends in the market that have been captured in this report.

The COVID-19 pandemic has decreased discretionary spending significantly and as such the demand for used vehicles in the US from platforms such as auctions has also suffered. On the other hand, due to stay at home orders, traffic congestions on roads is low lending to lesser collisions which in turn is affecting salvage auction volumes.

The report includes the analysis of the vehicle auction market in the US in terms of value, volume and type.

KAR Auction Services Inc., Copart Inc. and COX Enterprises (Manheim) are some of the major players operating in the market whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this section of the report, business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies are provided



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Vehicle Auction Market: Value Analysis

3.2 The US Vehicle Auction Market: Volume Analysis

4. Impact of Covid-19

4.1 Impact on Used Vehicle Auction Market

4.1.1 Impact on Used Vehicle Auction Market

4.1.2 Shift from Physical to Digital Vehicle Auction Platforms

4.1.3 Response of Market Players

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Upsurge in Average Age of Light Vehicles

5.1.2 Rise in Vehicle Crashes

5.1.3 Hike in Revenue Per Car Auctioned Pricing

5.1.4 Strong International Demand

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Fluctuations in the Supply of Used Vehicles

5.2.2 Vulnerability to Economic Conditions

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Acquisitions

5.3.2 Integration of Online Auction and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

5.3.3 Extensive Use of Data and Analytic Capabilities to Streamline Operations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 North America Vehicle Auction Market: Players Analysis

6.1.1 North America Vehicle Auction Market Players by Share

6.1.2 The US Online Vehicle Auction Players Analysis

7. Company Profiles

KAR Auction Services Inc.

Copart Inc.

COX Enterprises (Manheim)

