2021 Vernier/NSTA Technology Awards to Recognize Science Educators' Innovative Uses of Data-Collection Technology

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The call for applications for the 2021 Vernier/NSTA Technology Awards is now open for science and STEM educators nationwide. This annual awards program from Vernier Software & Technology and the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) will recognize a total of seven educators—one elementary teacher, two middle school teachers, three high school teachers, and one college-level educator. Each award winner will receive $5,500 in prizes for their innovative use of data-collection technology.

"For 18 years, we have partnered with NSTA on this awards program which epitomizes—and celebrates—innovation and creativity in science instruction," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "This year especially, we are eager to highlight the many ways science educators have used data-collection technology to effectively engage students in scientific learning, in many cases while teaching remotely. We look forward to sharing these best practices and recognizing deserving educators with prizes that support their teaching and professional growth."

The 2021 Vernier/NSTA Technology Award winners will be chosen by a panel of NSTA-appointed experts and will each receive $1,000 in cash, $3,000 in Vernier products, and up to $1,500 toward expenses to a NSTA Convention. The application deadline is December 20, 2020.

Last year's winners used data-collection technology in a variety of innovative ways, including monitoring water samples from the Hudson River, analyzing organic solvent mixtures, determining the energy content of different feedstuffs, investigating the Earth's heat balance and climate change, and more.

For more information on the 2021 Vernier/NSTA Technology Awards, visit www.vernier.com/about-us/grants.

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of educational, scientific data-collection technology for 39 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 150 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit www.vernier.com.

SOURCE Vernier Software & Technology