2021 Washington, D.C. Auto Show Gets New Dates: March 26 - April 4

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will now be open to the public from Friday, March 26 through Sunday, April 4, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The 2021 version of the show had been scheduled to be open from Friday, January 29 through Sunday, February 7.

"We believe this scheduling change is in the best interests of our attendees, our partnering auto manufacturers, and the District of Columbia," said Washington, D.C. Auto Show CEO John O'Donnell. "Our top priority is to ensure the safety of all involved in this show, and we believe strongly that a two-month delay will better allow us to produce the type of well-rounded and immersive show that our attendees are accustomed to."

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is the District of Columbia's largest annual indoor event, and has been held every year since the end of World War II. The 2020 show, which commenced before the COVID-19 pandemic, was one of the best-attended shows in the event's history, and featured more than 600 new vehicles from nearly three-dozen auto manufacturers.

Under the new schedule, the 2021 Washington, D.C. Auto Show's Public Policy Day, featuring a host of public policy and auto industry-focused events, will be held on Thursday, March 25, the day before the show opens to the general public. The show will not be holding a pre-show MobilityTalks International conference in 2021.

Further details about the auto show's programming, including participating manufacturers, media and industry-related events, and much more, will be announced in the coming months. The Washington, D.C. Auto Show's organizers are also working on a robust health and safety plan that will prioritize consumer and staff safety and cleanliness, while reflecting the best practices and guidelines that remain in effect in late March of 2021.

"We at The Washington, D.C. Auto Show want to thank our many loyal supporters – from the general public that comes out in droves each year, to our manufacturer partners, sponsors, and the District government – for their support during this schedule change," O'Donnell said. "This pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty and upheaval for everyone, and we are working diligently to make the 2021 show both as safe and exciting as it can be."

For more information on The Washington, D.C. Auto Show, please visit www.washingtonautoshow.com.

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. Held each year at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, the 2021 show will be open every day from Friday, March 26 through Sunday, April 4.

SOURCE Washington Auto Show

Related Links

https://www.washingtonautoshow.com

