2021 Wings Over North Georgia Hybrid Drive-In Air Show Plans Announced

ROME, Ga., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Wings Over North Georgia Drive-In Air Show will take flight at the Russell Regional Airport in Rome, GA on Oct. 30-31. The event will feature headlining performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force ACC A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the ninth annual Wings Over North Georgia Air Show hosted Oct. 30-31 at the Russell Regional Airport in Rome, GA. The U.S. Air Force ACC A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration will co-headline the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show on Oct. 30-31 in Rome, GA.

COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 forced JLC Air Show Management to create guidelines and a format that allowed for social distancing or face the risk of cancellation. The result was a drive-in format. Air show attendees embraced and enjoyed the new approach which provided a 10-by-20-foot spot for a vehicle with an adjacent 10-by-20-foot space for enjoying the air show in a tail-gate fashion with friends and family. As a result of positive feedback, the decision was made to continue to utilize the drive-in style air show in 2021 with an added "hill-top" patio section offering a table, chairs, and umbrella for parties of six.

"We held our first event in 2012 and have always listened to feedback from the guests attending our air shows. Each year, we have incorporated improvements and enhancements to continue to offer one of the top air show experiences in the U.S.," said JLC AirShow Management President John Cowman. "Wings Over North Georgia Air Show was recently voted USA Today's No. 7 fan favorite air show in the world and is also a top-rated fall event for northwest Georgia. Our ninth annual air show promises to be our best yet."

Additional acts rounding out the lineup of world-class performers include: the U.S. Army SOCOM Black Daggers, U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster II, Scott Farnsworth Aerosports Racing Team, Michael Goulian, Mike Wiskus, Greg Koontz, Scott "Scooter" Yoak in the P-51 Mustang, and Jerry "Jive" Kirby in the T-28 Mad Dog. Preshow demonstrations will begin at 10 a.m. each day with the performances for the main show beginning at noon.

Tickets for the Drive-In Air Show are now available at https://www.wingsovernorthgeorgia.com/guest-information/ticket-options. Tickets must be purchased online and in advance as no tickets will be sold on the day of the air show performances. For additional show information, follow the air show's Facebook page or visit the Wings Over North Georgia website at https://www.WingsOverNorthGeorgia.com.

About Wings Over North Georgia Air Show

JLC's inaugural air show took place in 2012 during the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show featuring the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Jet Demonstration Teams. The annual event has hosted world class teams including performances by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, U.S. Air Force A-10 Warthog, Black Diamond Jet Team, Aeroshell, and the world's top-rated civilian solo aerobatic performers. The initial air show contributed an economic impact of $2.6 million to Rome, GA and grew to more than $7 million in 2017.

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. (retired) John Cowman and his elite team of retired veterans and aviation enthusiasts host multiple world-class events and seek to promote and support the U.S. Armed Forces and veteran organizations.

The Wings Over North Georgia airshow is an FAA, DoD, and International Council of Air Shows recognized event. For a full list of performers, activities, and ticket options, air show fans, exhibitors, vendors, and sponsors can visit the official Wings Over North Georgia air show website.

SOURCE Wings Over North Georgia Air Show

Related Links

https://www.WingsOverNorthGeorgia.com

