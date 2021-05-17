2021 World Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostic Market - Diagnostics Leading the Charge in Reducing the Threat Posed by Antimicrobial Resistance
May 17, 2021, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostic Markets, Strategies and Trends by Pathogen and Technology, with Executive Guides and Customization - 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Diagnostics are leading the charge in reducing the threat posed by antimicrobial resistance. Will these technologies solve the problem before new antibiotics come along? New diagnostic technologies, beyond gene sequencing, are under development to capture this growing market.
This report provides a plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections can be diagnosed. The report has identified the 6 Key Large Pathogen Opportunities in this space and developed market forecasts. It profiles over 30 companies, large and small, working in this area.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
2. Overview of a Dynamic Market
2.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts
2.1.1 Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical
2.1.2 Drug manufacturers - Generic
2.1.3 Contract Research and Manufacturing
2.1.4 In Vitro Diagnostics Industry
2.1.5 Drug Marketing Companies
2.1.6 Biotechnology Companies
2.1.7 Regulatory Bodies
2.2 Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance
2.2.1 What is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)
2.2.2 Bacteria and Other Microbes
2.2.3 The History of Antibiotics
2.2.4 The Role of Animal Husbandry
2.2.5 The Implications of Horizontal Transfer
2.2.6 The Threat of AMR
2.3 The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies
2.4 The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR
3. The Market Opportunity of AMR
3.1 The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR
3.1.1 Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)
3.1.2 Campylobacter (DRC)
3.1.3 Clostridium Difficile (CD)
3.1.4 Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
3.1.5 Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)
3.1.6 Salmonella (DRNTS)
3.2 Diagnostic Technology Development Opportunities
3.2.1 What's Wrong with Microbiology
3.2.2 The Features Battleground of Infectious Disease Diagnostics
3.2.3 Multiplex vs. POC/Rapid
3.2.4 The Miracle of Genetics
3.2.5 From Multiple Pathogens to All Pathogens - The Next Next Generation
3.2.6 Gene Sequence Diagnostics WITHOUT the Sequencing.
3.2.7 Markers of Resistance
3.2.8 What Happens to the Microbiology Lab?
4. Antibiotic Resistance Diagnostics Recent Developments
5. Key AMR Diagnostics Companies
- 1928 Diagnostics
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Binx Health
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Cepheid (now Danaher)
- Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH
- Day Zero Diagnostics.
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific
- Fusion Genomics
- GeneFluidics
- Great Basin Corporation
- Hutman Diagnostics
- Inflammatix
- Linear Diagnostics
- Millipore Sigma
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Perkin Elmer
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- SeLux Diagnostics
- Sense Biodetection
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
6. The Global Market for Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics
6.1 Global Market Overview by Country
6.2 Global Market by Technology - Overview
7. Global Antibiotic Resistance Diagnostic Markets - By Pathogen
7.1 Drug Resistant Streptococcus Pneumoniae - DRSP
7.2 Drug Resistant Campylobacter - DRC
7.3 Clostridium Difficile - CD
7.4 Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus - MRSA
7.5 Drug Resistant Neisseria Gonorrhoeae - DRNG
7.6 Drug Resistant Salmonella - DRNTS
8. Global Antibiotic Resistance Diagnostic Markets - by Technology
8.1 Microbiology Culture
8.2 Immunoassay
8.3 PCR
8.4 NGS
8.5 Mass Spectrometry - MS
8.6 Rapid and Point of Care - Rapid/POC
9. Vision of the Future of AMR Diagnostics
