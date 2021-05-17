2021 World Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostic Market - Diagnostics Leading the Charge in Reducing the Threat Posed by Antimicrobial Resistance

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostic Markets, Strategies and Trends by Pathogen and Technology, with Executive Guides and Customization - 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diagnostics are leading the charge in reducing the threat posed by antimicrobial resistance. Will these technologies solve the problem before new antibiotics come along? New diagnostic technologies, beyond gene sequencing, are under development to capture this growing market.

This report provides a plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections can be diagnosed. The report has identified the 6 Key Large Pathogen Opportunities in this space and developed market forecasts. It profiles over 30 companies, large and small, working in this area.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Market Definition

2. Overview of a Dynamic Market

2.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts

2.1.1 Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical

2.1.2 Drug manufacturers - Generic

2.1.3 Contract Research and Manufacturing

2.1.4 In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

2.1.5 Drug Marketing Companies

2.1.6 Biotechnology Companies

2.1.7 Regulatory Bodies

2.2 Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance

2.2.1 What is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

2.2.2 Bacteria and Other Microbes

2.2.3 The History of Antibiotics

2.2.4 The Role of Animal Husbandry

2.2.5 The Implications of Horizontal Transfer

2.2.6 The Threat of AMR

2.3 The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies

2.4 The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR

3. The Market Opportunity of AMR

3.1 The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR

3.1.1 Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)

3.1.2 Campylobacter (DRC)

3.1.3 Clostridium Difficile (CD)

3.1.4 Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

3.1.5 Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)

3.1.6 Salmonella (DRNTS)

3.2 Diagnostic Technology Development Opportunities

3.2.1 What's Wrong with Microbiology

3.2.2 The Features Battleground of Infectious Disease Diagnostics

3.2.3 Multiplex vs. POC/Rapid

3.2.4 The Miracle of Genetics

3.2.5 From Multiple Pathogens to All Pathogens - The Next Next Generation

3.2.6 Gene Sequence Diagnostics WITHOUT the Sequencing.

3.2.7 Markers of Resistance

3.2.8 What Happens to the Microbiology Lab?

4. Antibiotic Resistance Diagnostics Recent Developments

5. Key AMR Diagnostics Companies

1928 Diagnostics

Abbott Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Binx Health

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cepheid (now Danaher)

Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

Day Zero Diagnostics.

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Fusion Genomics

GeneFluidics

Great Basin Corporation

Hutman Diagnostics

Inflammatix

Linear Diagnostics

Millipore Sigma

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Perkin Elmer

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

SeLux Diagnostics

Sense Biodetection

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

6. The Global Market for Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics

6.1 Global Market Overview by Country

6.2 Global Market by Technology - Overview

7. Global Antibiotic Resistance Diagnostic Markets - By Pathogen

7.1 Drug Resistant Streptococcus Pneumoniae - DRSP

7.2 Drug Resistant Campylobacter - DRC

7.3 Clostridium Difficile - CD

7.4 Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus - MRSA

7.5 Drug Resistant Neisseria Gonorrhoeae - DRNG

7.6 Drug Resistant Salmonella - DRNTS

8. Global Antibiotic Resistance Diagnostic Markets - by Technology

8.1 Microbiology Culture

8.2 Immunoassay

8.3 PCR

8.4 NGS

8.5 Mass Spectrometry - MS

8.6 Rapid and Point of Care - Rapid/POC

9. Vision of the Future of AMR Diagnostics

