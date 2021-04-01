2021 World Intelligent Driving Challenge Press Conference & 2nd Rules Seminar held in Tianjin

As a key element of the "Conventions, Competitions, and Exhibitions" of the World Intelligence Congress, the World Intelligent Driving Challenge is jointly organized by the People's Government of Dongli District, Tianjin and China Automotive Technology & Research Center Co., Ltd. The challenge is positioned as a world-class industrial high-end exchange platform and a technical practice evaluation benchmark. It aims to provide an authoritative, fair and third-party platform for the technical progress of intelligent vehicles, the exchange of standards and regulations, and popularization of science for public consumption through practical and comprehensive evaluation of intelligent driving, information security and intelligent simulation.

In his speech, Wu Zhixin said the 2021 World Intelligent Driving Challenge will improve and upgrade competition categories, events and rules to showcase automotive intelligent application scenarios that are closer to real life, and focus on matching competition content with intelligent technology in the automotive industry.

To further promote the development of the intelligent connected vehicle industry, improve standards and regulations, and accelerate the formulation of testing and certification schemes, the "2021 Intelligent Connected Vehicle Product Testing & Certification Technology International Forum" will be held concurrently with the 2021 World Intelligent Driving Challenge as one of the technical forums of the World Intelligent Congress. In addition, at the press conference, the Organizing Committee held the "2021 World Intelligent Driving Challenge Rules Release Ceremony".

The 2021 World Intelligent Driving Challenge will be held in Dongli Lake, Tianjin from May 21 to 23 and will comprehensively promote scientific research, technological progress and practical application of intelligent connected vehicles, and build an international high-end technological exchange and certification platform for the automotive industry through events including aided-driving competitions, pilot driving competitions, extreme challenges, information security challenges and intelligent driving simulation competitions.

