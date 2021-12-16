2021 Worldwide Electric Vehicle Charging Industry - New Business Models to Cater to the Charging Experience Rather Than Replicating the Gas Station Experience

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Charging Outlook, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2020 the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) accelerated across the world, particularly in Europe and the US. This growth was driven by heavy incentivization to promote EV sales and boost the overall automotive market. Global EV penetration in 2020 was 4.8%. In Europe, it was 9.7%, and in the US, it was 2.3%. This rapid growth has sustained into 2021, defying even the most bullish estimates by market analysts across the world and has alerted governments as well as key participants in the nascent EV industry to the pressing need for charging infrastructure development and expansion, new regulations, and technology breakthroughs.

Tesla currently has a significant advantage over its competitors in terms of streamlined 'Plug & Charge' solutions, as it built out a well-maintained and technically prudent charging infrastructure across North America, majority of Europe (basically its top markets), and China, and is now expanding into other territories and growing markets, such as South Korea and Italy. While competitors might have numerical superiority in terms of charging points, they are severely lacking in overall quality. Besides, charging points are not well maintained, payment solutions are not streamlined, charging infrastructure tends to be concentrated in a few locations instead of proper geographic distribution, and finally, there are format wars.

Alternating Current (AC) charging (3.6-22 kW, sometimes up to 46 kW (3-phase)) is the most common format due to its ease of implementation, as there are usually no requirements for new regulations or safety concerns. Type 1 and Type 2 connectors at 7 kW (depending on the voltage/phase standards in a country) are the widely accepted formats. DC charging (50 kW-350 kW) is only now being prioritized, as the EVs launching from 2021 onward will all be equipped with high-power charging systems. CCS1, CCS2, and CHAdeMO are the currently deployed formats for DC charging, which is in need of global standardization.

This outlook sheds light on the current infrastructure in the US, Europe, Japan, and South Korea, its development in the last decade, its distribution in terms of connectors, use cases, powerbands, and key participants in the charging industry and an infrastructure forecast till 2030. The outlook also contains general insight on global standards, formats, technology evolution, business models, and growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Environment

Definition of EV Charging Infrastructure

Current Trends and Dynamics

Current Public Charging Infrastructure, H1 2021

Summary

Evolution of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Landscape

Charging Standards and Future Landscape - Hardware

Impact of COVID-19 on EV Charging Infrastructure

2. Growth Environment, 2021 Global Economic Outlook

COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

World GDP Growth Under Differing Scenarios

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

The Strategic Imperative

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

3. The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Segmentation and Scope, Global Electric Vehicle Industry

Research Scope

4. EV Charging Infrastructure Overview - US, H1 2021

US EV Charging Infrastructure, Key Highlights H1 2021

US EV Charging Infrastructure Snapshot H1 2021

Charge Point Operators, US, H1 2021

5. Charging Infrastructure Forecast, US, 2021-2030

Forecast Discussion

Evolution of Charging Trends, US, 2021-2030

Types of Electric Vehicle Charging

Charging Hardware Specifications - US

Charging Standards - US

6. EV Charging Infrastructure Overview - Europe, H1 2021

Europe EV Charging Infrastructure, Key Highlights H1 2021

Europe EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown H1 2021

7. Evolution of Europe's Charging Infrastructure

Top-10 Charging Infrastructures, Europe , H1 2021

, H1 2021 Top AC Charging Point Operators, Europe , H1 2021

, H1 2021 Top DC Charging Point Operators, Europe , H1 2021

, H1 2021 Charging Infrastructure Forecast, Europe

Forecast Discussion

Charging Standards - Europe

8. EV Charging Infrastructure Overview - Japan, H1 2021

Japan EV Charging Infrastructure, Key Highlights H1 2021

Japan EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown H1 2021

9. State of Japan's Charging Infrastructure

Charging Infrastructure Forecast, Japan

Forecast Discussion - Japan

10. EV Charging Infrastructure Overview - South Korea, H1 2021

South Korea EV Charging Infrastructure, Key Highlights H1 2021

South Korea EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown H1 2021

11. Charging Infrastructure Forecast, South Korea

Forecast Discussion

Future of Charging Infrastructure in South Korea , 2020

, 2020 South Korea

12. DC and Ultra-fast Future Charging Infrastructure Trends

Current Trends and Dynamics - DC Charging

Current Trends and Dynamics - Ultra-fast Charging

Charging Standards - Overview Of DC

13. Charging Standards - Combined Charging System

Potential Business Model - Ultra-fast Charging

Potential Business Models

Charging Standards - CHAdeMO, GB/T, ChaoJi Roadmap

Charging Standards - CharIN Association (CCS)

Charging Standards - Tesla

Electric Charging Roadmap, OBC Strategy of BEV OEMs

Electric Charging Roadmap, OBC Strategy of PHEV OEMs

EV Charging Roadmap, DC Charging Strategy of BEV OEMs

EV Roadmap - DC Charging Strategy of PHEV OEMs

14. Growth Opportunity Universe, Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 1 - Development of Ultra-fast charging Infrastructure to Meet Growing Demand Driven by New, Compatible EVs

Growth Opportunity 2 - New Business Models to Cater to the Charging Experience Rather Than Replicating the Gas Station Experience

Growth Opportunity 3 - Collaborative Opportunities Across Different Industry Sectors and Verticals for the EV Charging Value Chain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7y4eb1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

