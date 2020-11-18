2021 YENKO/SC® 800HP Supercharged Silverado Off Road Now Available From Chevrolet Dealers

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Vehicle Engineering is pleased to announce the availability of its all-new 2021 YENKO/SC® Silverado Off Road Truck, powered by a custom built 800HP 378 C.I.D. supercharged LT-1-based engine. This is the most powerful limited production 2021 Full-Size GM truck available today, and only available from your Chevy dealer. Only 50 of these Limited Edition YENKO/SC® trucks will be built in any factory available color, and will be available in crew cab and double cab Custom models in 4WD. The YENKO Off Road comes equipped with a heavy-duty 6 speed automatic transmission with performance upgrade, Brembo's larger front brakes that include 6 piston calipers and 16.1" Duralife™ vented rotors, our BDS lift kit that raises the truck 4" and includes higher-rated front and rear Fox® performance shocks, and HD rear sway bar to properly balance the awesome power of the 800HP supercharged engine. The YENKO® Silverado exterior features include YENKO Off Road 1/4 panel graphics, hood insert manufactured from OEM-quality high-impact composite material finished in gloss body color with flat black louvers, Unique 12-spoke 20" x 10" aluminum alloy front and rear one piece wheels in matte finish with rim edge finished in silver, black, or body color, Nitto Ridge Grappler LT295/60R20 off road performance tires that offer a quiet ride, a custom high-impact composite tailgate panel overlay with embossed YENKO/SC logo in gloss finish body color, a custom front grille bar with the YENKO/SC logo stamped in, also in gloss finish body color, and much more! Each of these 50 vehicles will include a numbered power badge, two numbered key fobs, a Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin, and a 3 year/36,000 mile limited warranty on engine and supercharger assembly, transmission upgrade and non-powertrain components. For more information contact Specialty Vehicle Engineering at (732) 240-3696 ext. 173 or visit www.specialtyvehicleengineering.com.

2021 800HP Yenko Silverado Off-Road 2021 800HP Yenko Silverado Off-Road

For more information contact Specialty Vehicle Engineering at (732) 240-3696 ext. 173 or visit www.specialtyvehicleengineering.com.

About Specialty Vehicle Engineering, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Specialty Vehicle Engineering (formerly SLP) has been a Second Stage Vehicle Manufacturer and Tier One Supplier to GM and its dealers, having built over 65,000 cars, trucks, and SUV specialty vehicles; making us the #1 GM Specialty Vehicle Manufacturer in the USA! That's why our company was chosen as the exclusive builder of the current generation Yenko Supercars!

Media Contact:

David Hamburger

[email protected]

(732)240-3696

SOURCE Specialty Vehicle Engineering, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.specialtyvehicleengineering.com/

