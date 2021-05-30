2021 Zibo China Finance and Industry Development Summit Opens

ZIBO, China, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zibo, a city with a profound cultural background, its core spirit "innovation, openness, pragmatism and inclusiveness," of Qi culture accords with the features of reform and innovation. Zibo, a city with solid industry foundation, is navigating towards a development model driven by new growth engines. Zibo, also a city with unlimited potentials, is pursuing a leap-forward development of transformation and upgrade with its own characteristics.

The 2021 Zibo China Finance and Industry Development Summit opened at the Zibo Convention and Exhibition Center On May 27th, with the theme of "Create a Future of Industry-Finance Integration and Entrepreneurship - Build a Finance Highland for Innovation". The summit includes a Carbon neutrality panel, a main forum, a Jixia Academy night talk, sub-forums, roadshow competitions, with nearly 100 participants, including leaders of investment institutions, elites in relevant industries and representatives from the academia, contributing their wisdom about the new future of Zibo's industry and finance development.

Yuan Peiquan, Finance Deputy Director General of Shandong delivered a welcome speech. Zhang Zhaoyi, Chief Risk Control Officer of Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Li Kanbin, General Manager of the Market Service Department I (Northern Region) of Shanghai Stock Exchange, and Jia Zhonglei, Director of the Intermediary Business Department of National Equities Exchange and Quotations and member of the first Listing Committee, gave speeches; Jiang Duntao, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, delivered a keynote speech and Ma Xiaolei, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, hosted the opening ceremony.

Led by Superior Policies, Zibo to embrace both financing and talents

Superior business environment and development ecology are the prerequisites for the booming of a city's finance and industry.

At the summit, Song Zhenbo, a member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and the Vice Mayor of Zibo, announced a "1+2" policy package to promote the development of the city's financial industry. "1" refers to the "Advice on Building a Regional Financial Highland for Scientific and Technological Innovation", "2" refers to two complementary policies, namely "Policies on Promoting Cluster Development of Financial Industry in Zibo" and "Ten suggestions on Promoting Cluster Development of Fund Institutions in Zibo". All these policies are attractive, forward-looking,and easy to be implemented. By 2025, the growth of Zibo's financial industry in one year will exceed 35 billion yuan, accounting for more than 7% of the GDP. The tax revenue of the financial industry will surpass 3.5 billion yuan. There will be over 25 newly listed companies. The proportion of direct financing will reach about 20%, and the size of fund asset management will exceed 200 billion yuan.

As an old Chinese saying goes, "Willing to come, wishing to stay." When a city is willing to cultivate optimal environment for the development of finance industry and innovation, it will bring new dynamics and opportunities for its economy development and industry reformation

Supported by Capital, Zibo to reshape its industrial landscape

Food and fodder go before the troops and horses. If the industry is the engine for Zibo's "leapfrog development", then capital can be seen as fuel and the oxidizer.

The summit saw the launching of Zibo Longmen Emerging Industry Development Fund of Funds, QiXin Industry and Finance Secondary Fund and Zibo Yingke Scientific and Technological Innovation Industry Fund of Funds. Among them, the billion-yuan-sized Zibo Longmen Emerging Industry Development FoF will be based in Zibo to bring in position management agencies. According to the plan of high quality development "twelve tough battles", based on its industry landscape especially the 11 "new race tracks" hi-tech companies, the fund will fully play the empowering and leading role of the capital market in the real economy for a high-quality growth. Qixin Industry Finance Secondary Fund will foster a better environment for the city's venture capital investment in ways that diversify and improve Zibo's industrial financial system.

At the summit, Zibo Caijin Holdings Group Co., Ltd. signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with V. Stone. Fund and launched a Zhaojin Futures's merger and acquisition project with Shandong Zhaojin Group Co., Ltd.

The signing and launching of major funds and projects are a testimony to the progress of Zibo's financial industry. The clustering effect of high-quality capital can help turning technological progress into concrete productivity, which will support and boost Zibo's scientific and technological innovation industry and its new strategic industry by adding new vigor to them. As more and more capital flows in, takes root, and produces positive outcomes, Zibo is gaining momentum for development and embracing the rest of the country with open arms.

Platforms created, the summit yields impressive results

Carrying on the legacy of "creating a respectful, encouraging, secure and profitable environment for businessmen", the summit won applause for its concrete fruits. The signing of 35 key projects at the summit will further fuel the growth of Zibo's industry, create a gravitational pull of financial capital towards the city and accelerate the integration of finance and industry. Also, help Zibo to build a regional financial highland for scientific and technological innovation. Fund Association of Zibo was also officially launched at the summit.

High-quality development must land in specific project media. In an era of industrial upgrade and "4 new economies"blooming, all major cities around the country are building their future competence with projects, particularly with high-quality platform-based ones which can play a critical role and serve as the key driving motor for enterprises and even the whole industry chain in their efforts to replace old growth engines with new ones.

With its industrial foundation and focusing on the future, Zibo is paving its "super runways" that cover all industries. Focusing on the needs in finance and industry development, Zibo is taking the initiative to occupy the forefront of the arena in a strive to embark on the "next stage" of high-quality development.

KOLs Gathering, Discuss the New Future of Zibo Technology Innovation

The summit embraced different opinions from nearly one hundred renowned insiders of the industry, including experts, scholars, entrepreneurs, front runners in venture capital investment and representatives from relevant institutions.

Wang Zhongmin, Chairman of Shenzhen Institute of Financial Stability and Development and former Vice Chairman of the National Council of Social Security Fund; Huang Wensheng, Vice President, Secretary to the Board of Directors, General Manager of Finance and Assets Management Department of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Chairman and Party Secretary of China Petrochemical Corporation; Sheng Xitai, Chairman of Hongtai Aplus; Yu Kaijun, Vice President, Secretary to the Board of Directors and General Counsel of China National Building Materials Group Co., Ltd.; Liu Erhai, founder and Managing Partner of Joy Capital; Jerry Lou, founder and CEO of Everpine Capital, Li Dapeng, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Zibo Caijin Holdings Group Co., Ltd., Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Qi Shang Bank; Jia Kang, President of the China Academy of New Supply-side Economics and President of the then Research Institute for Fiscal Science of the Ministry of Finance; Wu Xiaobo, finance and business writer, founder of 890 New Business Study, and Blue Lion Publishing and Chen Xi, tenured professor and the Dean of the Department of Earth and Environmental Engineering of Columbia University and the recipient of the U.S.'s Presidential Early Career Awards for Scientists and Engineers attended the summit and delivered keynote speeches. An online speech was given by Danielle Shechtman, the 2011 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry

The guests at the summit engaged themselves in insightful conversations about the future of capital trends in the field of scientific and technological innovation under the background of transformation between old growth drivers and new ones. Focusing on the trend of venture capital investment in the "4 new competent industries", namely new materials, intelligent equipment manufacturing, new medicine, electronic information, they explored new magnets for value investing and gave advice on how to build Zibo's financial ecosystem and promote the city's industrial development.

List published, Zibo stays true to the spirit of value investing

The official release of the list of the most promising venture capital institutions in 2021 was the last but not least session at the summit on May 27. Hongtai Aplus, GSR United Capital, Plum Ventures were among 50 entities that made the honor roll. With an emphasis on early investment, these super promising investment institutions facilitated innovation in the industry by investing on enterprises. Against the backdrop of an era characterized by unprecedented major changes in China's capital market, these forward-looking investment institutions with astute senses will play an indispensable part in companies' growth through different phases, thus bringing enduring benefits to society.

It is known that two sub-forums and a roadshow competition will be held simultaneously at the summit on May 28, which will create a platform for Zibo's high-quality enterprises and projects to get broader access to capital in an effective manner.

With the way ahead broad and promising, the thousand-year-old city Zibo is approaching the most critical moment in its history. With growing momentum, Zibo is poised to fully bring out the underlying impetus for the high-quality development of finance and industry, so as to build a new highland for the development of scientific and technological innovation industry.

SOURCE Qingdao Global Venture Capital Online Conference