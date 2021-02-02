2021's Hottest Beauty Industry Trends Unveiled in "Formulas for the Future," a Virtual Multi-Day Event Presented by LUXIE and FGI's Beauty U

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Get the inside scoop on key 2021 beauty industry trends in "Formulas for the Future," a four-day virtual workshop presented by LUXIE in partnership with Fashion Group International's (FGI) Beauty U (February 4th-8th).

Sponsored by HEARST, COSMOPROF, Estee Lauder, Fekkai and more, take a deep dive into the current zeitgeist of the beauty industry, including personalization, the clean movement, and new marketplaces. Attendees can look forward to insightful presentations on:

Circular Sustainability ( Feb. 4th , 12-1:30pm EST ), covering the industry's best sustainable practices. Moderated by Kip Cleverly (VP of Global Sustainability, IFF) and featuring panelists Josh Kirschbaum (CEO, Worldwide Packaging Beauty), Sabrina Noorani (Founder/CEO, Clear For Me), and Corey McNeill Perles (VP Product Development, Battalure).

( , ), covering the industry's best sustainable practices. Moderated by (VP of Global Sustainability, IFF) and featuring panelists (CEO, Worldwide Packaging Beauty), (Founder/CEO, Clear For Me), and (VP Product Development, Battalure). Personalization in Beauty: Charting Your Own Path ( Feb. 5th , 12-1:30pm EST ), discussing how personalization, technologies, and product specialization is the wave of the future. Presented by Kristina Rodulfo (Beauty Director, Women's Health). Moderated by Edwina Kulego (VP, Liberty Fairs /Founder, Essentials by Edwina) and featuring panelists Helen Bannayan (Director, Emulsion Cosmetics), Edwin Pierrot (Founder, Curl Daddy), and Rochelle Weitzner (Founder/CEO, Pause Well-Aging).

( , ), discussing how personalization, technologies, and product specialization is the wave of the future. Presented by (Beauty Director, Women's Health). Moderated by Edwina Kulego (VP, /Founder, Essentials by Edwina) and featuring panelists (Director, Emulsion Cosmetics), (Founder, Curl Daddy), and (Founder/CEO, Pause Well-Aging). The New Beauty Marketplace ( Feb. 8th , 12-1:30pm EST ), examining new distribution platforms. Moderated by Kelly Kovack (Founder/CEO, Beautymatter) and featuring panelists Kimberly Carney (Founder/CEO, Barzzé Beauty), Chloe Hall (Beauty Director, Elle.com), Melissa Jochim (Founder, High Beauty), and Conor Riley (CEO, LUXIE).

Registration is now open online at Beauty U . RSVP for the full four-day event (FGI members $90, non-members $120) or individual presentations (FGI members $35, non-members $45). Learn more about Beauty U at FGI.org .

About LUXIE:

LUXIE has grown from an indie brand to a global phenomenon beloved by top US influencers and beauty lovers alike. Sourcing the best components from around the world, the female-founded company developed one of the first high-performing, cruelty-free, and 100% vegan makeup brushes. Their complete collection features a wide array of multi-use beauty tools that combine sleek design with problem-solving functionality, including signature brushes made with premium soft, synthetic bristles. LUXIE is available in retail stores across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Led by CEO Conor Riley and Chairman of the Board Claudia Poccia - known for her work with Shiseido, Bare Escentuals, Stila, and Laura Mercier - the LUXIE team is constantly innovating in a non-stop effort to deliver perfection. Learn more at LuxieBeauty.com and follow-on Instagram @LuxieBeauty.

