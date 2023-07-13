2022-2023 Global Cloud User Survey: Perspectives from SMB Cloud Decision-Makers - SMBs Embrace the Cloud as a Path to Business Agility and a Gateway to New Technologies

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SMBs Embrace the Cloud as a Path to Business Agility and a Gateway to New Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service presents perspectives from SMB cloud decision-makers, based on results from the company's 2022 global cloud user survey.

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are hastening to the cloud. Similar to their large counterparts, they are transforming to a digital-first business, with the cloud as a foundation.

According to the 2022 global cloud user survey, 78% of SMBs use public cloud for at least some of their business applications and data. This represents a 56% increase from the 2019 survey, taken just before the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic. SMBs consider the cloud an essential technology to deliver greater business agility, app performance, and security than they could achieve on their own.

Nearly 40% of respondents consider the cloud a gateway to advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT).

However, SMBs have only a few technical experts on staff; nearly half say they struggle to keep up with new technologies, with more than a third saying they have insufficient expertise on staff to support digitalization.

73% of SMBs say they have engaged a third-party partner to assist with their digital strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Profile - SMBs

2 Key Findings

3 Cloud Adoption Growth

Post-Pandemic - SMBs are Resetting their Priorities

SMBs are Flocking to the Cloud

Public Cloud Delivers Business Agility and Enhanced Performance and Security

SMBs Continue to Migrate Legacy Applications to the Cloud

SMBs Retain Some Apps On-Premises for Better Security, Control, and Sustainability

SMBs are Easing Themselves into the Multicloud Strategy

4 SMBs' Reliance on Expert Partners

SMBs Face Significant Challenges in Implementing Cloud Strategies

Third-party Partners Support SMB Digitalization Strategies

Partners Offer Planning and Cloud Management Services for SMBs

Benefits of Engaging a Third-party Services Provider

5 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uv4h2x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets