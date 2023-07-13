2022-2023 Global Cloud User Survey: Perspectives from SMB Cloud Decision-Makers - SMBs Embrace the Cloud as a Path to Business Agility and a Gateway to New Technologies

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SMBs Embrace the Cloud as a Path to Business Agility and a Gateway to New Technologies" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service presents perspectives from SMB cloud decision-makers, based on results from the company's 2022 global cloud user survey.

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are hastening to the cloud. Similar to their large counterparts, they are transforming to a digital-first business, with the cloud as a foundation.

According to the 2022 global cloud user survey, 78% of SMBs use public cloud for at least some of their business applications and data. This represents a 56% increase from the 2019 survey, taken just before the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic. SMBs consider the cloud an essential technology to deliver greater business agility, app performance, and security than they could achieve on their own.

Nearly 40% of respondents consider the cloud a gateway to advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT).

However, SMBs have only a few technical experts on staff; nearly half say they struggle to keep up with new technologies, with more than a third saying they have insufficient expertise on staff to support digitalization.

73% of SMBs say they have engaged a third-party partner to assist with their digital strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Objectives and Methodology

  • Respondent Profile - SMBs

2 Key Findings

3 Cloud Adoption Growth

  • Post-Pandemic - SMBs are Resetting their Priorities
  • SMBs are Flocking to the Cloud
  • Public Cloud Delivers Business Agility and Enhanced Performance and Security
  • SMBs Continue to Migrate Legacy Applications to the Cloud
  • SMBs Retain Some Apps On-Premises for Better Security, Control, and Sustainability
  • SMBs are Easing Themselves into the Multicloud Strategy

4 SMBs' Reliance on Expert Partners

  • SMBs Face Significant Challenges in Implementing Cloud Strategies
  • Third-party Partners Support SMB Digitalization Strategies
  • Partners Offer Planning and Cloud Management Services for SMBs
  • Benefits of Engaging a Third-party Services Provider

5 Appendix

