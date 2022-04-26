2022 Altitude OCR Finals to Take Place at Mt. Toubkal in Morocco

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Plus Sports (PPS), along with Altitude OCR, an international extreme altitude sports and OCR race producer and promoter, announces the 2022 Altitude OCR Finals will be held in August at Mt. Toubkal in Morocco's Atlas Mountains.

Over 300 participants from all over the world who've qualified through the Altitude OCR World Series will participate in the ultimate bucket list challenge that will run through August 20th – 24th.

Altitude OCR 2022 Finals

The race begins with a rapid and rugged two-day climb up Mt. Toubkal, the highest mountain in North Africa at 4,167 meters (13,671 feet). On day three they will then compete in a rugged obstacle course that begins at the Mt. Toubkal refuge and finishes at the mountain summit. On the last day they will descend the mountain to Imlil, a small village in the Atlas Mountains, where the finish line is.

Premium Plus Sports, a travel concierge company targeting endurance sports athletes, is working in conjunction with Altitude OCR to promote the event and inspire athletes to take on the challenge. For more than 35 years PPS has been providing athletes with logistics to renowned events such as Ironman, ITU World Championship, USAT Championships, World Triathlon's World Championships, and other events worldwide to provide participating athletes with assistance in everything from lodging and logistics to wellness and coaching.

"Premium Plus Sports is excited to work with Altitude OCR in promoting the upcoming finals," said Deepak Patel, Owner of Premium Plus Sports. "When competing in this event, athletes feel proud of their accomplishment. It's more about doing something to feel proud of yourself rather than a competition."

The top three female and top three male athletes will automatically get "Membership for Life" status with Altitude OCR, with access to all future events including automatic qualification for every World Championship.

Athletes can visit https://altitudeocr.com/world-finals/ to find out more information and to register for the event.

About Premium Plus Sports:

Premium Plus Sports is a niche logistics company that offers athletes concierge service, including travel, equipment rental and shipment, and training services. PPS specializes in organizing active lifestyle logistics and events for individuals, groups, and teams to pursue their sports interests. PPS is a one-stop shop for any sports interest: cycling, triathlons, duathlons, marathons, adventure, yoga, and team sports.

About Altitude OCR:

Altitude OCR is one of the five official disciplines of OCR and Adventure Racing for World Obstacle. Founded by Dave Pickles and Rob Edmond, OCR organizes and leads extreme sporting events around the world.

