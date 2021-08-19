2022 Best Lawyers® Acclaims 6 Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. Attorneys

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded almost 40 years ago, Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. boasts a team of skilled attorneys acclaimed for their legal prowess and dedication to their clients. The latest of this acclaim comes from Best Lawyers® in its 2022 edition: Four of the firm's attorneys were named to The Best Lawyers in America©, three of whom were also named "Lawyer of the Year" awardees. Further, two of the firm's early career attorneys were selected as Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recipients.

Best Lawyers published the very first edition of The Best Lawyers in America in 1983 to recognize top-rated attorneys throughout the United States. Its selections are based on peer review, collecting data on nominees in the form of detailed insight from their peers. The primary question Best Lawyers requires attorneys to ask themselves is, "Would you refer a case to the Best Lawyers nominee in question if you could not take it on yourself?" A listing in The Best Lawyers in America is, therefore, a great honor because it represents the respect of one's peers.

In The Best Lawyers in America 2022, four Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. attorneys were listed for their work in the following categories in Springfield, Missouri:

Jeff Bauer (2011)

(2011) Insurance Law



Litigation - Insurance



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Neil Chanter (2012)

(2012) Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Steven B. Garner (2003)

(2003) Insurance Law



Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Chandler Gregg (2019)

(2019) Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs



Professional Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

The first edition of The Best Lawyers in America to which each of these attorneys was selected is noted by the dates accompanying their names.

As mentioned, three of these attorneys were also named Best Lawyers 2022 "Lawyer of the Year" awardees in Springfield:

Attorney Bauer for Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Attorney Chanter for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Attorney Garner for Insurance Law

At least one attorney at Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. has been named a "Lawyer of the Year" awardee for the past nine years in a row. Only the highest-scoring attorney in every practice area and location earns this title.

Last but not least, the following Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. attorneys had the privilege of being named 2022 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recipients in Springfield:

Jacob Lewis

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Nick Smart

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

This is the second consecutive year in which Attorneys Lewis and Smart have earned the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch title. Although this title is reserved for early career attorneys, recipients must undergo the same review process as nominees for The Best Lawyers in America.

To have six attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers in one year is a major feat; the legal staffers at Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. certainly have something to celebrate. In addition to industry acclaim, the legal team's hard work has resulted in the resolution of over 130 separate claims worth $1 million each in only the past 11 years. Overall, it has recovered billions of dollars in compensation for injured Springfield residents.

Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. is a Springfield trial law firm known for its success in representing personal injury plaintiffs. If you or a loved one has been injured by negligence, visit the firm online at stronglaw.com. To learn more about Best Lawyers, go to bestlawyers.com.

SOURCE Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C.