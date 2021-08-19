2022 Best Lawyers® Recognizes All Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP Attorneys

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles plaintiff's trial law firm of Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP has been honored with the selection of nine of its attorneys to The Best Lawyers in America© 2022 by Best Lawyers®, as well as three of its attorneys to 2022 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. Remarkably, this is the second year in a row in which Best Lawyers has honored all of the firm's attorneys.

In selecting listees for The Best Lawyers in America and awardees for Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, Best Lawyers collects and analyzes data through a comprehensive peer review. Top-rated attorneys across the nation participate in the review, evaluating nominees within their geographic regions and legal practice areas.

The nine Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP attorneys selected to The Best Lawyers in America 2022 were listed as follows for their work in El Segundo, CA:

Only the top 6% of all United States private practice attorneys are recognized in The Best Lawyers in America each year. Thus, it is a fantastic accomplishment that these nine attorneys have been selected time and again, as indicated by the dates accompanying their names, for inclusion in the trusted guide.

Earning Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition is also quite the feat, as it requires younger attorneys to meet the same high standards met by mid- to late-career attorneys.

The three attorneys at Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP below were awarded Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition for their services in El Segundo:

Molly McKibben (First listed in 2021)

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Christian Nickerson (First listed in 2021)

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Aaron Osten (First listed in 2021)

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP is a Los Angeles trial law firm that exclusively represents plaintiffs in personal injury litigation. To learn more about the firm and its legal services, visit gbw.law. For more information about Best Lawyers, The Best Lawyers in America, and Ones to Watch, kindly go to bestlawyers.com.

SOURCE Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP