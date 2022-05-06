2022 Canada Law Firm Rate Report: The Most Comprehensive and Detailed Competitive Intelligence and Legal Pricing Tool

May 06, 2022, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valeo 2022 Canada Law Firm Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Valeo 2022 Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.
We changed the sections in the Report to provide more detail on 1) law firms based in Canada and 2) those based outside of Canada but operating there. We also bifurcated large law firms from middle-market firms so that you could see the differences in pricing as opposed to having big and small firms' rates averaged together which is not that helpful.
The publisher researches, reviews, and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,700 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.
Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Online Pricing Platform to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Online Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Section 1: Rates for Large Canadian Law Firms Consolidated (All Firms Together)
- Overall Rates for Large Canadian Law Firms Consolidated
- Overall and Practice Area Rates for Individual Large Canadian Law Firms
Section 2: Rates for Large US Law Firms Consolidated (All Firms Together)
- Overall Rates for Large US Law Firms Consolidated
- Overall and Practice Area Rates for Individual Large US Law Firms
Companies Mentioned
- Aird & Berlis LLP
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Baker McKenzie
- Bennett Jones LLP
- Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
- Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
- Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
- Chaitons LLP
- Cozen O'Connor
- Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg, LLP
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
- Deeth Williams Wall LLP
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
- Dentons
- Dickinson Wright PLLC
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- EY Law LLP
- Fasken
- Goldman, Sloan, Nash & Haber LLP
- Goodmans, LLP
- Gowling WLG
- Heenan Blaikie LLP
- Jones Day
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- KPMG International Limited
- Kroll Inc. Kroll Associates, Inc.
- Kutak Rock LLP
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Lawson Lundell LLP
- Lowenstein Sandler PC
- Lunny MacInnes Law Corporation
- McCarthy Tetrault LLP
- McMillan LLP
- Miller Thomson LLP
- Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C.
- Minden Gross LLP
- MLT Aikins LLP
- Morency Societe d'Avocats, S.E.N.C.R.L.
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Shearman & Sterling LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Stikeman Elliott LLP
- Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP
- Torys, LLP
- Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- White & Case LLP
- Wickwire Holm
- Wiley Rein LLP
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
